'Come home boy' - RCB fans, others request KL Rahul to leave Lucknow after owner's public outburst

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen in an animated discussion with captain KL Rahul after his side's disappointing loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 By Monojit Das Updated: May 9, 2024, 11:15 IST
Lucknow Super Giants suffered a humiliating defeat from Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (May 8) at Hyderabad. While opting to bat first on a slow pitch, LSG scored 165-4 in 20 overs, thanks to a late surge from Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran. Badoni scored a magnificent 55 off just 30 balls while Pooran smashed 48 runs off 26 balls.

Many believed that Sunrisers would find it difficult to chase given the slow nature of the pitch. But hardly anyone would have predicted what happened next. It was a total carnage from SRH's openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The attack was so severe that LSG didn't have any answers. The target was chased within 9.4 overs with none of the openers dismissed.

Head smashed 89* runs off 30 balls while Abhishek Sharma slammed 75* runs off 28 runs. Both hit 16 fours and 14 sixes during their unbeaten 167-run partnership.

After the match, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen in an animated chat with captain KL Rahul. In the video, Goenka seemed furious at his team's lacklustre show while KL Rahul was listening to him.

Fans request KL Rahul to leave Lucknow after owner's public outburst

The fans were furious at the way Sanjiv Goenka treated KL Rahul in the video. Many of them slammed Goenka for his act in front of the camera and even urged Rahul to leave the franchise and join Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the next season. Here are some of the tweets:

WATCH: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka furious at KL Rahul after disappointing SRH defeat

Earlier, KL Rahul had a poor outing with the bat as he was dismissed for 29 runs off 33 balls. Rahul struggled for timing throughout his knock. Lucknow Super Giants have two away games left now with Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. They have slided to the sixth position in the points table and their net run rate has taken a big hit after the loss to Sunrisers.

