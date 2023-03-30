Complete List of CSK Players Unavailable for First Half of IPL 2023

The four-time champions have a few big headaches to deal with before taking the field for their opening game versus defending champions Gujarat Titans.

A seventh-spot finish with just four wins and ten heavy losses last summer was bound to trigger alarm bells for the passionate Chennai Super Kings (CSK) passionate fanbase. But the MS Dhoni-led side would still believe they enter the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) capable of reviving their fortunes.

The Super Kings may have suffered two league-stage exits in the past three editions of the IPL, but they have retained their tried and tested mantra of backing experience to come to the fore while enabling an extensive batting depth without compromising on the wealth of bowling options.

It is a brand of cricket that suits them, especially now when their ageing skipper needs cushion of younger and more vibrant aggressors around him while he slowly but surely approaches his sunset. Dhoni's leadership qualities, though, shall continue coming in handy with CSK also battling along the absence of a few of their key players before the opening game on March 31 versus Gujarat Titans (GT).

Players unavailable to play for CSK before IPL 2023

Kyle Jamieson

Jamieson has been ruled out for the entire season as he reels from a persistent back injury, which has plagued the cricketer since last year. The New Zealand seamer hasn't played internationally from the 2022 tour of England in June when he first went down with a back issue.

The young quick, bought by CSK at his base sum of 1 crore, underwent an extensive rehab and was due to make a comeback via the home Test series versus England in February. But an untimely reoccurrence has once again put him to the sidelines.

Jamieson's injury absence has forced CSK to bring in South African pacer Sisanda Magala as a replacement in the pace department. Magala was one of the better performers of the inaugural SA20 league, taking 14 wickets in his 12 outings for the Eastern Cape franchise.

CSK signs Sisanda Magala as Kyle Jamieson's replacement for IPL 2023.#IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/2JWkBjOlCs — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) March 19, 2023

Mukesh Choudhary

Left-arm pacer Choudhary was one of CSK's only positives for IPL 2022. Even as the team struggled along, the young quick impressed quite a few and took 16 wickets in his 13 matches for the four-time champions. Choudhary looked set to bolster his stocks with another fruitful campaign. But his back injury now threatens to derail the cricketer's progress as he looks set to be ruled out of the tournament entirely.

Maheesh Theekshana

Talking of CSK positives unavailable for selection, Theekshana is perhaps the most important of this lot of players to his side's chances. The Sri Lankan mystery spinner, who took 12 wickets at 7.45 runs an over in IPL 2022, is unavailable for selection for at least the first few games because of his international commitments in New Zealand. Not given an NOC to skip the T20Is versus the Kiwis, Theekshana stays off IPL duties until at least April 8.