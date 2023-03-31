Complete List of KKR Players Unavailable for First Half of IPL 2023

Due to the Ireland series, KKR are unlikely to be able to use the services of Bangladeshi cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das, and now it has been revealed that Lockie Ferguson may also miss a few games in the beginning.

Two-time IPL champions KKR performed decently in IPL 2022 and finished the league stage in seventh place. IPL 2023 auction results suggested that KKR was in strong condition. The Kolkata Knight Riders, though, appear to be without several of its important players for the 2023 IPL season.

Players unavailable to play for KKR in the first half of IPL 2023

Shreyas Iyer

He has been suffering from lower back pain for quite some time. As a result of his injury, Nitish Rana has taken over as KKR captain. But, Iyer is expected to return for the second half of the event. If his injury worsened, KKR's already weak batting lineup will be thrown into chaos.

Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand recently had a hamstring injury. Ferguson got 12 wickets in 13 IPL matches last year. He injured his left ankle during a practice session at Eden Gardens on Thursday, becoming KKR's second major injury of the offseason.

Shakib Al Hasan

Due to the Ireland series, they are unlikely to get the services of Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan. KKR will not have him from the start of the tournament. The reason for this is that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has not yet granted them a NOC.

Litton Das

Litton Das will also be absent for first couple of games. The reason for this is that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has not yet granted them a NOC because Bangladesh has an international match against Ireland at the time.