Cricketers who played IPL 2023 but is not part of IPL 2024 Auction Player List

Ben Stokes, Joe Root are amongst the few notable ones who won't be featuring in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The player pool for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 player auction was unveiled on late Monday evening (December 11). The auction will be held on December 19 in Dubai, making it a first-ever IPL auction to be staged outside India.

333 players have made it to the final list for the mini-auction, with 214 Indians while 119 are overseas players and remaining two from associate countries. Moreover, 116 of the total players who will be up for grabs next Tuesday are capped cricketers and 215 are uncapped.

A maximum of 70 slots are available combining the 10 franchises of the IPL, of which 30 are for overseas players. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will have the most slots to fill (12), while it will be 2022 winner Gujarat Titans who will enter the auction with the biggest purse (38.15 crore). However, there have been a few notable omissions from the final auction pool who were part of IPL 2023 but won't be playing in the upcoming season. Let's take a look:

Ambati Rayudu

CSK middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu will not be present in the upcoming auction after deciding to hang up his boots from all forms of cricket earlier this year. CSK will thus have a task cut-out to find a suitable replacement to plug the hole.

N Jagadeesan

The wicketkeeper batter played his first season for KKR in 2023. Jagadeesan failed to impress the fans as he scored only 89 runs in six innings. His strike rate was less than 110 as well, which led the 2-time IPL winners to release him and possibly why no other franchise submitted his name to be included for IPL 2024 Auction.

Mandeep Singh

The experienced batter was acquired by Knight Riders for the IPL 2023 season considering his more than ten years of experience. Singh could make the cut for only 3 appearances in which he has scored a total of 14 runs. With a lacklustre outing last season, it doesn't come as much surprise that the Punjab-born cricketer failed to make the cut for the IPL 2024 auction.

Kedar Jadhav

Another notable omission from the list is all-rounder Kedar Jadhav. According to reports that popped up during the last month, he was supposed to register himself under the Rs 2 crore bracket but after the official list was out on Monday, his name was missing. Jadhav might thus resort to his duties with the broadcaster as a commentator.

Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg joined DC as a replacement last season. He played two matches, scoring 22 runs. As the former India U-19 skipper could not play any big knocks, he finds himself out of the auction.

Karan Sharma

The young batter has gotten seldom chances to stake his claim, but has also failed to fire on all cylinders. Sharma obviously adds a bit more value as an all-rounder but LSG wanted to opt for more surefire options at his position and hence let go off him ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Jofra Archer

The star England star will not be a part of the upcoming season after ECB instructed him to skip IPL to manage his workload. Archer did not register his name for the IPL 2024 auction and with the T20 World Cup slated for next year, the England board wants to safeguard their premier pacer at all costs.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes had been struggling with a knee injury for quite sometime and finally underwent surgery earlier this year in November. The England all-rounder has thus opted to miss the next edition of the tournament owing to his rehabilitation process and CSK had also obliged.

Joe Root

The former England skipper, who was an integral part of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 decided to skip the next season of IPL. The news was confirmed by RR's director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara ahead of the retention deadline.

Litton Das

Bangladeshi batter Litton Das had a blink-and-you-miss-it stint in IPL 2023, managing only four runs in a single match before returning home due to family reasons. Acquired for 50 lakhs, Das did not live up to expectations and the Bangladeshi failed to convince other franchises to keep his name in the auction pool.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan star Bhanuka Rajapaksa had a brief stint in IPL 2023, featuring in only 4 games before succumbing to an injury. He managed to score 71 runs, accompanied by a single fifty. Initially brought in by PBKS for INR 50 lakh in IPL 2022 and subsequently retained for the 2023 season, Rajapaksa’s form and fitness issues eventually led to his release ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Sisanda Magala

The Proteas quick who was roped in by CSK in IPL 2023 as an injury replacement was let go ahead of the upcoming auction. Magala failed to make much impact, playing only two games before becoming an injury liability with a split webbing in his hand.