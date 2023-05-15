'MS Dhoni will play next season' - CSK CEO gives a big update on Dhoni's IPL future

Speculations regarding the future plans of the legendary MS Dhoni have been aplenty throughout the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speculations regarding the future plans of the legendary MS Dhoni have been aplenty throughout the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the former Indian and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni, hasn’t provided a shred of conclusive evidence, his talks have often indicated that the ongoing edition might be his last in this cash-rich league.

In the pre and post-match talks, MS Dhoni has said a few things that aren’t good for his fans and well-wishers. All in all, if the CSK skipper’s talks are anything to go by, MS Dhoni might not feature the next year as a player in the IPL.

However, a few people close to MS Dhoni have denied such rumours, stating that MS will continue leading the side even in 2024. Like the former CSK and IPL great, Suresh Raina revealed his chat with his longtime friend MS Dhoni that he had a few weeks back, where Dhoni said that he would play for another year after winning the trophy in the yellow jersey.

Now the CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, has also made a massive revelation about the retirement of MS Dhoni. Kasi has said that the team believes that MS will continue playing even next year.

CSK CEO makes a big statement amidst the retirement talks of MS Dhoni

The full Chennai Super Kings team did a lap of honour last night to thank their fans for their unconditional love and support consistently over the years. After the lap, the official handle of CSK posted a video where the CSK CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, made an announcement, pleasing every CSK fan around the world.

“We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well. I hope fans will continue to support us like every time,” stated Kasi in the mentioned video.



While MS Dhoni might like to continue playing, his fitness, particularly the recurring knee injury, will have a huge role in his participation next year. The 41-year-old has been nursing his knee wound, as Dhoni has been seen having trouble making quick movements on the field consistently this year.

Even during the lap last night, MS Dhoni was seen with a strapped knee, and he couldn’t walk properly. If MS Dhoni manages to heal this injury, he can continue with the team for another year or so.

