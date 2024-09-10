CSK allrounder to fetch big amount in IPL 2025 auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mostly invest in experienced players who have been proven performers for their teams and other T20 leagues.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mostly invest in experienced players who have been proven performers for their teams and other T20 leagues. It has been their set strategy, which has fetched them ample success over the years.

Even in the previous cycle, CSK had several veterans who played a key role in the team’s success, including the title in the 2023 season. One such player was Daryl Mitchell, the all-rounder from New Zealand.

Firstly, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) were involved in intense bidding before Chennai Super Kings (CSK) joined. Eventually, CSK got him in the IPL 2024 auction for a whopping INR 14 crore.

He scored 318 runs at an average of 28.90 and a strike rate of 142.60 in 13 innings, including two fifties. Probably, the team required more contributions from Daryl, but he was still decent in patches.

Why will the Chennai Super Kings release Daryl Mitchell?

Chennai Super Kings have better options to retain in the local and overseas category ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, and Matheesha Pathirana are sure retentions, whereas Devon Conway and Mistafizur Rahman will present a strong case.

Not to forget, MS Dhoni might also be in contention if he decides to continue. How will they fit Daryl Mitchell, then?

Even while using RTM, CSK will prefer using it on one of their first-choice players they can’t retain ahead of the auction. For instance, if Conway and Mustafizur come into the auction, CSK will use it on one of them to get him back.

Further, his performances will also make an impact. Mitchell did a decent job but nowhere close enough to be one of the four retentions for CSK.

Daryl Mitchell to be in demand again in IPL 2025 auction

Like the previous edition, Daryl Mitchell will again be in demand in the IPL 2025 auction. There are multiple reasons.

Firstly, his superior game against spin makes him an ideal candidate for the middle overs, and he is not a bad player of pace, either. He can be flexible with his batting position, which is the biggest positive.

Further, he can also give a couple of overs with the ball, making him a complete package. His previous experience playing in India will also be handy.

Teams look for a spin basher for the middle overs and a decent medium-pacer can opt for Daryl Mitchell. Given the kind of role he plays, expect him to fetch a massive amount again.

