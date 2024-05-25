CSK star shines with career-best figures of 6/10 ahead of T20 World Cup

He was also in good form during the IPL 2024 season, where he picked up 14 wickets in the 9 games he played.

A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is currently looking in sublime form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 after he took six wickets in a T20 match against the USA. In the process, he registered his career-best figures in the shortest format.

This is also the first six-wicket haul for a Bangladeshi bowler in the shortest format of the game.

Left-arm speedster Mustafizur Rahman picked up six scalps while leaking 10 runs in his quota of four overs.

He was also in good form during the IPL 2024 season, where he picked up 14 wickets in the 9 games he played.

Mustafizur’s onslaught started after the fifth over as he got Bangladeshi batter Shayan Jahangir for 20-ball 18.

The Fizz also ook two wickets in the last over to confirm his career-best figure and restrict the hosts to 104 for 9.

Bangladesh manages to eke out a win after historic loss

The Bangladesh team finally managed to eke out a victory by 10 wickets in the final game of the three-match mini-series after losing the first two games as USA registered a historic series win.

The co-hosts of the USA registered their first series win in the shortest format against a Test-playing nation. The tournament acts as the final preparatory ground for both the teams before the T20 World Cup 2024 kickstart from June 2.

USA have been placed in Group A alongside Ireland, Pakistan, Canada and India and they begin their campaign on June 2 against neighbours Canada.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are in Group D alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal and The Netherland. The Bangla Tigers play their first game of the tournament on June 8 against Sri Lanka.

