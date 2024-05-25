'You lied to me?': Shreyas Iyer accuses Pat Cummins after he jokes about Chepauk pitch

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer ended up accusing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins in a press conference ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024 ) final between both sides tomorrow (May 26, Sunday) at the Chepauk stadium.

The SRH skipper was inquired by a journalist about the dew during their Qualifier 2 match against the Rajasthan Royals yesterday (May 24) at the same venue.

The dew played a key factor in the match as there was none, which surprised many.

The pitch ended up offering turn which SRH skipper Pat Cummins used to his full advantage.

He employed SRH opener Abhishek Sharma's left-hand spin and used him for a full quota of his full overs. Although this is the first time the part-time bowler delivered a full spell in IPL, this worked out extremely well for SRH as he ended up taking crucial wickets of RR skipper Sanju Samson and big-hitter Shimron Hetmyer.

However, during today's press conference, the SRH skipper later denied there was any dew and accepted the truth.

Iyer was left surprised and asked Cummins, " You lied to me?" and the duo laughed about it.

SRH look to avenge Qualifier 1 loss against KKR

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR has enjoyed a sublime season, finishing at the top of the points table, with 20 points and only three losses. They continued it into the playoffs to absolutely eclipse SRH and advance to the Finals.

SRH, on the other hand, made an explosive start to the season, shattering the record for highest-ever total in IPL history, not once but twice.

Although they lost steam in the middle for a little while, they picked up pace eventually to finish as the No.2 spot right after KKR in the league standings with 17 points.

The SRH, now, have a chance to avenge that loss and lift the coveted trophy under their new leader Pat Cummins.

