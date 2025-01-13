CSK pick from IPL 2025 auction a surprise inclusion as Australia name squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Nathan Ellis, the Australian pacer recently snapped up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 2 crores at the IPL 2025 auction, has emerged as a surprise inclusion in Australia’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ellis edged out more experienced bowlers like Sean Abbott and Xavier Bartlett to claim his spot as the fourth seamer, joining the established trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

The selectors seemed to have been swayed by his performances in recent domestic and T20 leagues. While Ellis has been a consistent performer in limited-overs cricket, his selection over Abbott, who has been a regular in Australia’s white-ball squads, signals the faith the team management has in his potential to deliver alongside the experiencd trio.

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood return

Australia’s squad also features the return of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, both of whom will miss the Test tour of Sri Lanka due to personal and injury-related reasons. Cummins, who will captain the team, is currently on paternity leave for the birth of his second child and is also managing an ankle issue that he carried through the India Test series. Hazlewood, meanwhile, has recovered from a calf injury that kept him out of action recently.

New all-round options

Aaron Hardie and Matthew Short bring versatile all-round options to the squad. Short, fresh off a stunning 54-ball 109 for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL, has proven himself as a destructive batter who can also contribute with the ball. Hardie, although currently not bowling due to an injury, remains a valuable pick for his middle-order batting. Short will also be the spin-bowling option alongside Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.

The batting line-up boasts experienced names like Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Travis Head, with Alex Carey making his way back into the side. Carey, who impressed against England last year, is likely to play a dual role as a middle-order batter and a backup wicketkeeper for Josh Inglis, who is recovering from a calf issue.

Adam Zampa leads the spin department and his role will be crucial on the subcontinental pitches in Pakistan, where conditions are likely to assist spinners. He’s the only spinner in the squad aside from the part-time options in Maxwell and Short.

Australia will kick off their campaign in Group B alongside England, South Africa, and Afghanistan. Their group-stage matches will be played on February 22 (vs. England), February 25 (vs. South Africa), and February 28 (vs. Afghanistan). The tournament’s hybrid model will see matches played in Pakistan and the UAE, with the final set to take place on March 9 in either Lahore or Dubai.

Australia Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Ellis’s inclusion has added an intriguing subplot to Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign. With a balanced and experienced squad, they’ll be aiming to add another ICC trophy to their already impressive collection.