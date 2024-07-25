CSK Retained Players List for IPL 2025: Predicting Chennai Super Kings Retention strategy ahead of mega auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is currently undergoing a transition phase and the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction will give the franchise a solid opportunity to revamp their squad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is currently undergoing a transition phase and the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction will give the franchise a solid opportunity to revamp their squad as they set their sights on a record sixth title.

Last year, MS Dhoni relinquished his captaincy and it was handed over to talented young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. Although Gaikwad did a decent job in his maiden outing as a skipper, the team did not qualify for the playoffs stage, missing it narrowly by finishing in the fifth position.

The Yellow Army stands as a powerhouse in the IPL, known for being the most consistent team in the league's history. CSK boasts some of the sharpest minds in their backroom staff, whose strategic decisions have significantly contributed to the team securing the title five times.

Now with a mega-auction in the pipeline, the coaches will face a crucial decision regarding which players to retain.

One important decision will be about their former skipper MS Dhoni, who is in the twilight of his career and it will be interesting to see if CSK will retain him or not.

Let's take a look at the four players CSK is likely to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Probable CSK Retention List for IPL 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ravindra Jadeja

Matheesha Pathirana

Rachin Ravindra

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad's future with CSK is secure and he will remain the team's leader. He took over as captaincy from Dhoni before the IPL 2024 season. Under Ruturaj's leadership, the Yellow Army faced a heart-wrenching defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, leading to their exit from the league stage.

However, CSK has a history of supporting their players for extended periods, and Ruturaj's leadership role is expected to continue. He is anticipated to be CSK's top choice before the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra could be one of the two foreigners CSK might retain ahead of the mega-auction. CSK secured his services ahead of the IPL 2024 season for a steal price of INR 1.8 crore following his stellar form in the ODI World Cup last year where the batting all-rounder amassed 578 runs in 10 matches.

He had an average outing in his debut IPL season, scoring 222 runs in 10 games at an average of 22.20. However, he adds impetus at the top of the order and can also chip in with the ball which makes him a lucrative option for CSK to retain.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has consistently been a key player for CSK, who have invested heavily in him over the years. His connection with the franchise seems likely to continue.

Before the IPL 2022 mega-auction, he was their top pick and remained with the team for a whopping INR 16 crore. Jadeja's contributions are irreplaceable and the franchise is once again expected to repay the faith.

Looking ahead to the next mega-auction, he could be CSK's second-choice Indian selection.

Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana could be the second foreign player in the CSK ranks who can be retained by the management. The Sri Lankan has been impressive ever since his debut. His best performance came in IPL 2023, picking up 19 wickets in 12 games and was a key cog in helping CSK lift the title that year.

In IPL 2024 as well, Pathirana looked lethal, managing 13 scalps in 6 games but was unfortunately ruled out midway due to injury.

