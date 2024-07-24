List of RCB Players retained for IPL 2025: Predicting Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retention strategy ahead of mega auction

Given the vast pool of cricketers set to be available in the mega-auction, it will be interesting to see which players RCB will opt to retain for IPL 2025.

With a mega-auction in the pipeline ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), a major reshuffle can be expected with the franchises hoping to build the best possible combinations in a bid to win the coveted trophy. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be aiming to make the necessary additions as they set their sights once again on breaking the jinx and winning their maiden IPL trophy.

While no confirmation has been made yet, it's expected that the 3+1 retention rules will apply similarly to the last mega-auction held in IPL 2022. The rules also prohibit retaining more than three Indian players or two overseas players.

However, their main criteria for RCB in the auction will be to rope in someone suitable who can takeover the captaincy reins, especially since current skipper Faf du Plessis recently turned 40 and there is a chance that he may retire from the tournament soon.

Given the vast pool of cricketers set to be available in the auction, it will be interesting to see which players RCB will opt to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. But here we are with our best attempt to predict the players RCB might opt to retain ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction:

Probable RCB Player retention list for IPL 2025

Virat Kohli

Cameron Green

Rajat Patidar

Will Jacks

Virat Kohli

Star India batter and the franchise's former skipper Virat Kohli is one name certain to be retained by the RCB management. Kohli is a run-machine and one of the most consistent batters throughout IPL history. In IPL 2024 as well, he won the Orange Cap and finished as the highest run-scorer.

Kohli's addition automatically makes any team formidable and RCB will not be foolish to let go off such a big star from their ranks. While Kohli couldn't lead them to an IPL title, it seems like an uphill task to achieve it without his presence and the RCB fans will bank on him once again to win the elusive maiden IPL trophy.

Cameron Green

Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green is a talent that can be extremely productive in a competitive league like IPL. RCB secured the services of the Aussie ahead of IPL 2024 from Mumbai Indians (MI) in a big-money trade of INR 17.5 crores.

The 25-year-old already gave a glimpse of his talent during his debut IPL season in 2023. He had a breakout campaign for MI, scoring 452 runs at a strike rate of 160.28 while hammering a century and a couple of fifties. Not only has he scored at a breezy rate but his average of 50.22 with the bat alongside the six wickets.

Although he couldn't replicate his form earlier this year for RCB, he still had a decent outing, managing 255 runs and 10 wickets.

Green has already proved his credentials as a top-class all-rounder and RCB will be aware to not let an incredible talent slip away from their hands.

Rajat Patidar

In an effort to maintain a solid Indian core, Rajat Patidar is another name that crops up in the RCB ranks, who is likely to be retained. Rajat Patidar has carved out a place for himself, from being snubbed in the IPL 2022 mega auctions and then coming in as a replacement player and evolving into one of the matchwinners of the team.

The dynamic middle-order batter has been a consistent run-maker for the side and the franchise is expected to show trust in him once more. He took the second half of the last IPL season by storm and finished the season with 395 runs at an outstanding strile-rate of 177.13.

Will Jacks

25-year-old Will Jacks is an exciting talent who can contribute with both bat and the ball and is expected to be retained by RCB for IPL 2025. Bought in the IPL 2024 mini-auction for INR 3.2 crores, the English all-rounder has already impressed in his limited opportunities.

Jacks amassed 230 runs in 8 games last season, at an explosive strike rate of 175.57 while also picking up two wickets. He also scored a century and a fifty during his stint with the Red and Gold brigade.

