CSK set to make three shock releases ahead of the IPL 2025 auction

We look at three shock releases CSK might make ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) didn’t have a great IPL 2024, for they could only win seven games and narrowly missed out on qualifying for playoffs. Their defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) meant they ended in the fifth position and couldn’t advance to the next stage.

As they prepare for a fresh cycle, CSK would want to plan their retentions well and leave out players they don’t think fit their plans. Given the quality in their squad, CSK have their task cut out and might be tempted to make a few harsh calls by leaving out some good players.

We look at three shock releases CSK might make ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane was a revelation for CSK and played a crucial role in making them champions in 2023. However, CSK might release him because his value might not be enough in the auction.

Hence, CSK can release him, and if they want, they can re-bid for him and get him back at a lower price. While Rahane did well in the 2023 season, his overall record wasn’t good enough to warrant a retention, either.

Also Read: KKR set to make three shock releases ahead of the IPL 2025 auction

Daryl Mitchell

CSK bought Daryl Mitchell at a whopping INR 14 crores during the IPL 2024 auction and had high hopes for him. However, Mitchell couldn’t perform as consistently as CSK would have liked, scoring 318 runs at an average of 28.90 and a strike rate of 142.60 in 13 innings, including two fifties, in IPL 2024.

Telegram Group Join Now

Since the last auction was a mini one, Mitchell’s price surged dramatically, but his price won’t be as high this time. Expect CSK to remove him ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Tushar Deshpande

Since 2023, Tushar Deshpande has been CSK’s best bowler and the leading wicket-taker. He has 38 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 16.55 in 29 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

However, CSK will have to leave him out, for they have better players to keep, and Tushar might come at a lower price than the IPL retention amount in the auction. If they want, CSK can go after him again or use RTM during the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.