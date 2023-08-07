Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach

With this announcement, Sunrisers will have their fourth head coach in just six seasons.

In a recent development, former Black Caps skipper Daniel Vettori has been named the new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). New Zealand's Daniel Vettori replaces Windies legend Brian Lara at the helm of SRH prior to the IPL 2024 season. Vettori previously served as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. More recently, he held the position of assistant coach with the Australia men's team.

On the other hand, Brian Lara took over as the head coach of Sunrisers ahead of the 2023 IPL season, replacing Tom Moody. Unfortunately, the team's performance was disappointing as they finished last with four wins and ten losses. With this update, Sunrisers will have their fourth head coach in just six seasons - with Moody (2019 and 2022), Trevor Bayliss (2020 and 2021), and Lara (2023) preceding Vettori. It's worth noting that Sunrisers' last appearance in the IPL playoffs was in 2020.

Franchises make changes at the top for the IPL 2024 season

Currently, Vettori is the head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix men's team in The Hundred league and has been associated with the Australia men's national side since May 2022. Additionally, he previously worked as a spin-bowling consultant with the Bangladesh men's team.

During his previous tenure as head coach in the IPL, Vettori played a crucial role in guiding RCB to the playoffs in 2015 and even to the final in 2016, where, interestingly, they faced defeat against Sunrisers.

As the 2024 IPL season approaches, there have been three high-profile coaching-related announcements. Justin Langer is taking over from Andy Flower at Lucknow Super Giants, and Flower is subsequently joining RCB in the same role.

