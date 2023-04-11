WATCH: DC skipper David Warner loses cool on Lalit Yadav for bizarre mixup

David Warner was ticked off by Lalit Yadav's lack of awareness as he was busy ball-watching

During the ongoing match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI), DC skipper David Warner was spotted losing his cool on fellow teammate, Lalit Yadav. During Cameron Green's over, Warner looked to take on the attack but instead played straight into Piyush Chawla's hands stationed at mid-off. However, what ticked off the DC skipper was Lalit Yadav's lack of awareness as he was busy ball-watching while Warner called for a single.

While making the call, the Aussie was seen shouting at Lalit to go and later called him to mid-pitch and made his disappointment known. Lalit was dismissed an over later.

David Warner and Axar Patel propel DC's innings

Lalit's dismissal turned out to be a blessing in disguise for DC as it brought Axar Patel to the crease. His arrival revived the DC innings along with David Warner as the two left-handers stitched a 67-run stand that took Delhi from 98 for five to 165 for six. However, in a space of just three deliveries, Jason Behrendorff dismissed both of them. Delhi's tail end crumbled in no time, finishing on 172 runs with two balls to spare.

David Warner registered his third fifty of the season as Delhi Capitals folded for 172 runs in 19.4 overs. At point it looked like Warner will have to sibgle-handedly propel the innings but eventually found a late, but able assistance from Axar Patel. Warner finished his innings scoring 51 off 47, with six boundaries.

Notably, there have been constant criticism over the Aussie's strike rate in his half-century knocks this season, with veteran cricketers wanting him to up the ante. But Warner has been struggling to find the gaps and the frustration is visibly evident as he is constantly seen uttering words to himself or punching the bat in sheer annoyance.

