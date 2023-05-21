Watch: David Warner teases Ravindra Jadeja with a sword celebration in a hilarious incident during DC vs CSK

David Warner was seen teasing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fielders, especially Ravindra Jadeja, during the second innings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, in the afternoon game on Saturday (May 20).

The event took place in the fifth over when the two batters tried to take a risky single with Phil Salt at the other end.

David Warner was seen teasing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fielders, especially Ravindra Jadeja, during the second innings at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, in the afternoon game on Saturday (May 20). The event took place in the fifth over when the two batters tried to take a risky single with Phil Salt at the other end.

Chasing a massive target of 224, Delhi Capitals (DC) were off to the worst possible start, as they lost the dynamite opener Prithvi Shaw cheaply. David Warner was again forced to play cautiously since the form of other DC batters hasn’t been that encouraging throughout the season.

David Warner is known to be one of the most animated cricketers on the cricket field, as he is always involved in the banters and talks with his opposition players. Irrespective of the match situation, Warner believes in staying calm and jolly on the field, as it helps to remove the pressure on his other teammates as well.

Along the same lines, David Warner was again involved in a hilarious banter with the CSK fielders on a humid afternoon. It was one of the best moments of IPL 2023, and the fans enjoyed every bit of it.

David Warner emulates Ravindra Jadeja’s trademark celebration

On the third delivery of the fifth over, Deepak Chahar bowled a slower delivery on the shorter length, and David Warner jabbed it towards the cover and attempted a quick single. Moeen Ali, who was stationed at the cover, made a direct hit but couldn’t hit the stumps, and a diving Warner survived.

However, Warner immediately stood up and tried teasing Ajinkya Rahane, who backed up the ball by standing deliberately outside of the crease. Rahane threw the ball, and David Warner got back into his crease.



Then again, the ball went to Ravindra Jadeja, and Warner did the same thing again. Both Jadeja and Warner stared at each other, and Warner started doing the sword celebration in front of Jadeja while again standing out of his crease.

Also Read: WATCH: MS Dhoni having a loud conversation with the umpire during the timeout

This gesture cracked Ravindra Jadeja, and he laughed his heart out. It was indeed a funny moment, with David Warner giving content in what was Delhi Capitals’ last game of IPL 2023.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.