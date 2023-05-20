WATCH: MS Dhoni having a loud conversation with the umpire during the timeout

MS Dhoni was involved in a fervent chat with the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney during the second innings of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) game against Delhi Capitals (DC).

MS Dhoni was involved in a fervent chat with the on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney during the second innings of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) game against Delhi Capitals (DC). The CSK skipper seemed to be unhappy with the ball provided amidst the innings.

The legendary captain MS Dhoni was very loud during the second innings at Delhi, as he was giving his opinions consistently to his bowlers about the lines and lengths to bowl to against DC batters. Every time a bowler came to bowl, MS Dhoni would have a lengthy chat with that player and discuss the bowling plans.

Moreover, Dhoni also went to his bowlers to share his knowledge as soon as a boundary or two was hit by the batters. It was necessary, as CSK needed to win the game to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

This season, MS Dhoni has lost his calm on numerous occasions on the field, which was not the case earlier. For his ability to maintain his composure even under immense pressure, MS Dhoni was named Captain Cool, but that hasn't been the case this time around.

MS Dhoni involved in a loud chat with the umpire

The ball used by the CSK bowlers in their bowling turn lost its shape completely as 14 overs of the innings were completed. Before the start of the 15th over, Delhi Capitals decided to take a timeout and re-strategise their chase that was going nowhere till that point.

During the break, the CSK skipper MS Dhoni asked the umpires to change the ball, as it was unfit to bowl for his bowlers. While the on-field umpires agreed to change it, there was some intense conversation between MS Dhoni and the standing umpire Chris Gaffaney.



MS Dhoni was showing the old ball to the umpire with Ambati Rayudu listening the whole chat. While nothing is confirmed, there is a possibility that MS Dhoni was asking for a used ball, as the umpires handed a brand new leather to bowl with.

Whatever the talk may be, it is very rare to see MS Dhoni having such an animated chat with the match authorities. After a brief discussion, the match resumed with Matheesha Pathirana continuing the proceedings.

