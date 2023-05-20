WATCH: MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja involved in an intense conversation

While Ravindra Jadeja played a blistering cameo in the first innings, his bowling wasn’t great at all, as Jadeja gave away too many bad deliveries in his 4-over spell.

When Ravindra Jadeja was going through his bowling spell, MS Dhoni was consistently providing useful tips to him about what to do against the different DC batters.

The legendary captain MS Dhoni and the star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were seen having an intense chat after the conclusion of the game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. In the video, both MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja seemed very angry while walking back to the pavilion.

Chennai Super Kings registered a thumping victory over Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to seal their spot in the playoffs and give a statement to the other teams. They were clinical in all the departments, as DC didn’t get any chance to make a comeback in the game with both bat and ball.

Batting first, CSK posted a massive total of 223/3, as every batter contributed with the willow despite the surface not being that easy to bat on. Later, with the ball, CSK bowlers picked wickets consistently, not letting DC settle properly at any point of the innings.

While Ravindra Jadeja played a blistering cameo in the first innings, his bowling wasn’t great at all, as Jadeja gave away too many bad deliveries in his 4-over spell. It was the second-worst spell by Ravindra Jadeja in his IPL career.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja involved in a heated conversation

When Ravindra Jadeja was going through his bowling spell, MS Dhoni was consistently providing useful tips to him about what to do against the different DC batters. However, Jadeja couldn’t manage to nail the plans and kept bowling wayward, as he leaked too many runs.

After the game, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were seen involved in a loud chat which was found shady by many users. Initially, MS Dhoni was seen talking about the things Ravindra Jadeja did wrong with the ball, as the latter was listening keenly.



However, after a few seconds, Jadeja was seen replying something to MS Dhoni with an angry face before the scene was cut to the other players. Whatever the talk between the duo was, the netizens didn’t find it in good taste.

Also Read: 'I wouldn't have accepted DC captaincy even offered' - Axar Patel after DC's shambolic loss to CSK

There had been talks about the rift between the pair earlier, and those talks got the reasoning further today. However, it is uncertain whether there is anything wrong between the two important members of the Chennai Super Kings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.