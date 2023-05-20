'I wouldn't have accepted DC captaincy even offered' - Axar Patel after DC's shambolic loss to CSK

Since nothing has gone exactly as expected for Delhi, many fans and analysts feel that Axar Patel should have been a good choice to be named captain midway through the season

Since nothing has gone exactly as expected for Delhi, many fans and analysts feel that Axar Patel should have been a good choice to be named captain midway through the season

Since nothing has gone exactly as expected for Delhi, many fans and analysts feel that Axar Patel should have been a good choice to be named captain midway through the season

Since nothing has gone exactly as expected for Delhi, many fans and analysts feel that Axar Patel should have been a good choice to be named captain midway through the season

Axar Patel stated that you changing captaincy in the middle of the season sends the wrong message.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have already been eliminated from playoff contention in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Currently occupying the ninth position on the IPL 2023 points table, DC has obtained 10 points in 14 games, with five wins and nine losses.

Given the unexpected turn of events for Delhi, many fans and analysts believed that Axar Patel would have been a suitable choice as captain halfway through the season. However, Patel has stated that he would have declined the captaincy role if it had been offered to him during the tournament. It is noteworthy that the Indian all-rounder has performed exceptionally well for DC this year. He currently holds the second-highest run-scorer position for the team with 268 runs in 14 matches and the second-highest wicket-taker position with 12 scalps in nine matches this season.

"Mai chaalu series mey kisi ko kuch nahi bolta (I don’t say much during the mid-season). Agar mere pass captaincy aati bhi toh mai leta nahi (even if they had given me the captaincy, I would not have accepted it.)," Patel told The Indian Express.

Axar Patel highlights changing captaincy midway sends a 'wrong message'

The 29-year-old went on to say that when a team experiences such an awful season, things like these worsen the situation. He also stated that you should back your teammates and captain, and changing captaincy in the midst of the season sends the wrong message.

ALSO READ: 'Dhoni's knee still isn't 100%' - Mike Hussey narrates how MS Dhoni is battling his injury to play for CSK

Axar Patel went on to add that if he had taken over the captaincy, nothing would have changed. He also stated that DC failed collectively as a team, and thus the captain cannot be blamed. He added that he wasn't ever asked to take over as captain since he wasn't interested in harming the atmosphere in the dressing room.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.