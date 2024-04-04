Star DC batter fined INR 24 lakhs for breaching Code of Conduct against KKR

Delhi Capitals succumbed to a 106-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in their fourth match of IPL 2024. After chosing to bat first, KKR smashed the second-highest IPL total ever by scoring 272/7 in their 20 overs. They had scored 88 runs in the powerplay, which is their second-highest score. They fell short to Sunrisers Hyderabad's highest IPL total by just five runs.

There were plenty of contributions from KKR batters throughout the innings with Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashing the bowlers all around the park. In reply, Delhi Capitals were all out on 166. Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs scored half-centuries but those were not enough. KKR's bowlers put up a stupendous performance on a flat pitch.

For Delhi Capitals, it was an embarrasing defeat as they were all over the place. The bowlers just did not find their footing. The absence of Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav didn't help their cause either as all the bowlers went for runs.

Rishabh Pant fined INR 24 lakhs for maintaining slow over rate

Delhi Capitals were found to be three overs behind the over rate in the first innings. As a result, DC captain RIshabh Pant had just four fielders outside the circle for the last two overs. After the match, RIshabh Pant was fined a hefty amount of INR 24 lakhs for maintaining a slow over rate.

The rest of the players were fined INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their match fees, whichever is less. It is to be noted that this was Delhi Capitals' second offense of the season. Rishabh Pant was earlier fined INR 12 lakhs for a similar offense in their previous game against CSK, which DC went on to win.

"Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3," the BCCI's statement read.

"As it was his team’s second offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offenses, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it continued.

If Rishabh Pant is found to be breaching a similar offense again, he will be fined INR 30 lakhs and will have to serve a ban of one match as well. In that case, the players will be fined INR 12 lakhs or 50 percent of their match fees, whichever is less.

With this win, Delhi Capitals have now lost 3 matches and won 1 match this season. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have won 3 out of 3 matches and have moved to the top of the table.

