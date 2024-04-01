Delhi Capitals star fined 12 lakhs for Code of Conduct breach in IPL 2024 clash against CSK

Delhi Capitals registered its first win of IPL 2024 when they defeated the favorites Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Delhi Capitals finally registered its first win of IPL 2024 when they defeated a strong Chennai Super Kings side by 20 runs at Vizag. Batting first, Delhi scored an above par score of 191-5 in their 20 overs. Opener Prithvi Shaw was finally given a game and he proved his selection right by scoring a quickfire 43 off 27 balls.

David Warner scored a valiant half-century as well. But the highlight of Delhi's innings was Rishabh Pant's innings who scored his first fifty since his return. Pant scored a valuable 51 off just 32 balls, which included 4 fours and 3 sixes. His innings propelled Delhi Capitals to an excellent score.

Chasing a stiff target to win, CSK got off to a poor start, losing both the openers cheaply. Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell steadied the ship but none of them could get a big score. MS Dhoni rolled back the clock in the last half an hour but the target proved to be too much. Despite Dhoni's unbeaten 37 off 16 balls, Chennai could score only 171-6.

RIshabh Pant fined INR 12 lakhs for Code of Conduct breach

Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 31.

As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Before Pant, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill was also fined INR 12 lakhs due to the slow over rate for the match played against CSK at Chennai on March 26. If they are found to be breaching the IPL code of conduct again, they will be fined INR 24 lakh. The other team members will also be fined 25% of the match fees or INR 6 lakh, whichever is less.

A third offence will mean they will be fined INR 30 lakh and also face a ban of one match. In that case, the rest of the team will be fined 50% of match fees or INR 12 lakhs, whichever is less.

The loss was Chennai Super Kings' first loss of the tournament. They have been pushed to the second spot in the points table now with 2 wins and 1 loss. With Delhi winning this fixture, Mumbai Indians are the only team now not to have any points on the board.

