"Same beast after 20 years": Fans awestruck after MS Dhoni's late carnage almost snatch CSK victory

MS Dhoni might have given up his captaincy duties but he gave an audacious display of his hitting abilities during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhoni once again showed why he is still a name to reckon against with an exhilarating knock that comprised four boundaries and three sixes. Walking in to bat at No.8 when CSK were on the verge of defeat, Dhoni ensured to take the game as deep as possible and showed why he is heralded as one of the 'best finishers' in international cricket.

He scored 37 off 16 balls, batting at a strike rate of over 200.

Although CSK might have lost the contest, the Yellow Army will be happy with how Dhoni batted. While it was a sheer treat for the eyes, it was also a strong reply to his critics to quash any speculation about his abilities.

Following the stellar knock, netizens couldn't keep calm and flooded social media heaping plaudits on the former CSK skipper. Here are some of the best reactions.

Rishabh Pant finds form after returning from car accident

Earlier, DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw got them off to a flyer with a quickfire 93-run opening stand. Warner slammed a fifty while Prithvi Shaw, who played his first match of the season made the most of his chance. After managing to break into the DC playing XI finally, Shaw hit a 27-ball 43 to benefit his cause.

That set the stage for DC to go for a late flourish.

Rishabh Pant, who failed to get going with the bat since his return from injury, also notched up a half-century to propel the DC scoreboard to 191 for 5 which CSK fell short by 20 runs in the end.

