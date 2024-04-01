"Same beast after 20 years": Fans awestruck after MS Dhoni's late carnage almost snatch CSK victory
MS Dhoni might have given up his captaincy duties but he gave an audacious display of his hitting abilities during the recent Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Dhoni once again showed why he is still a name to reckon against with an exhilarating knock that comprised four boundaries and three sixes. Walking in to bat at No.8 when CSK were on the verge of defeat, Dhoni ensured to take the game as deep as possible and showed why he is heralded as one of the 'best finishers' in international cricket.
He scored 37 off 16 balls, batting at a strike rate of over 200.
Although CSK might have lost the contest, the Yellow Army will be happy with how Dhoni batted. While it was a sheer treat for the eyes, it was also a strong reply to his critics to quash any speculation about his abilities.
Following the stellar knock, netizens couldn't keep calm and flooded social media heaping plaudits on the former CSK skipper. Here are some of the best reactions.
LONG HAIR MS DHONI IS STILL THE SAME BEAST AFTER 20 YEARS. NOSTALGIA. pic.twitter.com/ypxK4rYLYh— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 31, 2024
The Greatest Finisher ever!! pic.twitter.com/IwfaKG8RQn— Dhiraj (@DhirajKuma24794) March 31, 2024
42-year-old Farmer from Jharkhand has smashed 37* runs from just 16 balls 🦁— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2024
- He is still the King of IPL. pic.twitter.com/PKaPxUurAu
That's me after watching MSD's batting and ignoring CSK loss! 🤭💛#ChennaiSuperKings | #CSKvsDC— 𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛~𝑃𝐻♡ (@RealQueenPH) March 31, 2024
| #MSDhoni | #IPL2024pic.twitter.com/yQHJvsHyO1
What we Need More than this @msdhoni 💛— MSD Kingdom™ (@MSDKingdom) March 31, 2024
Ball by ball 💛 #WhistlePodu#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/thgRYIrUAP
The Man. The Myth. The Legend. One and only #Dhoni💛 #TATAIPL2024 #CSKvsDC @CskIPLTeam @msdhoni @DHONIism pic.twitter.com/radiUfd0sW— Khushiram Jat (@01khush_jaat) March 31, 2024
Finisher for a Reason 🤩 #ThalaDhoni— Trendydost $BUBBLE (@JasimudinSei17) March 31, 2024
msdhoni #ThalaDhoni #secim2024 #amici23 #CSKvsDC #Thalapathy69 $PARAM @ParamLaboratory $BLOCK @GetBlockGames $BUBBLE
#Captaincy #DCvCSK #Jadega #Dhoni #Welcomeback pic.twitter.com/MPcQL13ZuP
Rishabh Pant finds form after returning from car accident
Earlier, DC openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw got them off to a flyer with a quickfire 93-run opening stand. Warner slammed a fifty while Prithvi Shaw, who played his first match of the season made the most of his chance. After managing to break into the DC playing XI finally, Shaw hit a 27-ball 43 to benefit his cause.
That set the stage for DC to go for a late flourish.
ALSO READ: WATCH: MS Dhoni ignites nostalgia with a massive one-handed six
Rishabh Pant, who failed to get going with the bat since his return from injury, also notched up a half-century to propel the DC scoreboard to 191 for 5 which CSK fell short by 20 runs in the end.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.