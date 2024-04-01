WATCH: MS Dhoni ignites nostalgia with a massive one-handed six

The ex-CSK skipper showed he's still got it in him.

MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a vintage one-handed six during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight (March 31).

While he failed to take CSK over the finishing line, he thoroughly entertained fans with some powerful hitting.

Thala played an unbeaten knock of 37* runs from 16 balls and hit four fours and three maximums during his stay at the crease. The former CSK skipper batted at a strike-rate of 231.25 and once again displayed that he has the same touch left in him.

Amongst his three sixes, one was the explosive one-handed strike. The power of a 42-year-old Dhoni showed through as he cleared the biggest boundary of the field using just one hand.

MS Dhoni shows he has still got it

CSK lost the match but the fans of the franchise will return home with a smile after witnessing a sensational batting display from MS Dhoni. Following a couple of easy victories when CSK was finally challenged, in came Dhoni and showcased that he has still got it.

The Vizag audience was treated to a time-travel show. Entering the crease to bat at the No.8 spot, Dhoni arrived when his team was on the brink of defeat.

An unfazed Dhoni promptly struck a boundary off his first delivery. Being given a lifeline after being dropped on the second ball, Dhoni capitalized on the chance to unleash his willow. Although his valiant innings couldn't secure a win for Chennai, a six off the final ball delighted the fans, providing a fitting end to the contest.

