WATCH: Rishabh Pant re-creates iconic one-handed six during DC vs CSK clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant gave a testament to his sheer power by hitting a single-handed maximum during their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Pant, who made his comeback to competitive cricket with IPL 2024 following the horrible car accident, failed to get going with the bat in the first two games. However, the third game saw a change in fortunes for Pant.

Pant smashed CSK's Mustafizur Rahman towards the midwicket region for a one-handed six and recreated the nostalgic shot. Pant eventually went on to score 51 off 32 balls to propel the DC scoreboard to 191 for 5 in 20 overs.

DC batters deliver goods, Pathirana shines for CSK

Batting first, it was a sheer dominance from DC's opening pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. Both the players looked in good touch and got DC off to a flyer by stitching an impressive 93-run partnership for the first wicket.

Apart from Warner's fifty, Shaw contributed 43 runs off 27 balls, which comprised 4 fours and two sixes in his debut match of the season. Their partnership laid a solid foundation for the DC to go for a late flourish.

For CSK, Matheesh Pathirana was the star performer. After taking a stunning single-handed catch to send the dangerous David Warner back to the pavilion, he registered a double whammy with lethal yorkers to get the better of Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs in the same over.

The Sri Lankan was also the one to dismiss Rishabh Pant and played a crucial role in curbing DC's total score under 200.

