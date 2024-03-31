"Sri Lankan helping Bangladeshi": Fans react as Pathirana's stunning catch helps Mustafizur with a wicket
During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana displayed exemplary agility to take a one-handed stunner to dismiss the dangerous David Warner.
Warner had already done some carnage, reaching his fifty before Pathirana helped Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman pick up the crucial wicket. Warner went back to the hut after scoring 52 off 35 balls.
The incident happened in the 10th over when Warner went for a reverse sweep towards the third man but instead found the fielder. Warner, visibly disappointed, acknowledged the brilliance of the catch as he trudged off the field.
𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗥 🤩— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2024
Matheesha Pathirana takes a one hand diving catch to dismiss David Warner who was on song tonight
Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/sto5tnnYaj
Following the incredible effort, netizens were quick to some hilarious banter. Check some of the reactions below.
This is the first time a Srilankan has helped a Bangladeshi— Prithvi (@Puneite_) March 31, 2024
Reaction from Dhoni on the catch of Pathirana. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/wW4g7hjtsC— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2024
That was hell of a catch from Pathirana ✅✅✅#CSKvsDC #ipl pic.twitter.com/68mwpMy2l3— Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) March 31, 2024
Catch of the Season from Matheesa Pathirana.— CricketGully (@thecricketgully) March 31, 2024
📷 Jio Cinema pic.twitter.com/ChGlTddOqw
Pathirana is like:— 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗸𝗮 𝗦𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗿 (@VartikaSridhar) March 31, 2024
Kheench lo photo araam se kyunki yehi pose what a catch se trend karega. pic.twitter.com/CCoa23HsOJ
WHAT A CATCH PATHIRANA 🤯🔥— Mr.DK (@Dineshnagaraj21) March 31, 2024
THESE 4 FRAMES, TODAY, ALREADY.. 🥶🔥#DCvsCSK #DCvCSK #RishabhPant #MSDhoni #DC #CSK #DelhiCapitals #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/foZW0hGYWj
David Warner and Prithvi Shaw set the stage for Delhi Capitals
Prior to Pathirana's scintillating catch that turned the tide in favour of CSK, it was a sheer dominance from DC's opening pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw. The duo got DC off to a flyer with an impressive 93-run partnership for the first wicket.
Apart from Warner's fifty, Shaw contributed 43 runs off 27 balls, comprising 4 fours and two sixes in his debut match of the season.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Abhishek Sharma 'Boss' Rashid Khan with consecutive sixes
Their partnership laid a solid foundation for the DC to propel the scoreboard towards a substantial total. However, Warner's dismissal marked a shift in momentum as CSK regained their footing in the match.
Ravindra Jadeja swiftly removed Shaw shortly after Warner's departure and Pathirana's double blow in the 15th over to remove Mitchell Marsh and Tristan Stubbs left DC struggling at 134/4.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.