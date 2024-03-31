WATCH: Abhishek Sharma 'Boss' Rashid Khan with consecutive sixes

The SRH youngster took an audacious approach to tackle the star spinner.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT), SRH batter Abhishek Sharma took an audacious approach to tackle star spinner Rashid Khan.

As GT skipper Shubman Gill handed over the ball to Rashid Khan to close the Powerplay, Abhishek went downtown to slam two back-to-back maximums against the premier bowler.

The first was a tossed-up delivery from Rashid and Abhishek dispatched it way over deep square leg for six to put the pressure on the Afghanistan all-rounder. Then, on the next delivery, the southpaw used his footwork and played a gorgeous lofted drive over the bowler’s head.

Interestingly, Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 204.3 against Rashid Khan in the IPL, smashing 60 runs off 26 balls while losing his wicket only once.

Gujarat Titans bowlers curb SRH's explosive batting lineup

Earlier, Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. SRH once lost opener Mayank Agarwal early. Fellow opener Travis Head, who made a sensational 62 on IPL debut against MI in the last game could not carry forward the momentum after being dismissed for 19.

Abhishek Sharma, coming in at No. 3, looked to attack from the word go. However, he couldn't covert his explosive start into a big score, departing after a 20-ball 29, falling prey to the experienced Mohit Sharma.

For a team that managed to score the highest runs (277) in an innings in the history of IPL, SRH will need their star opener to fire on all cylinders.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Heartwarming scenes between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer after RCB vs KKR match

In the end, it was the GT bowlers who came out on top with their performance, managing to restrict SRH to a par score 162 for 8 in 20 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.