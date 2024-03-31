WATCH: Heartwarming scenes between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer after RCB vs KKR match

Virat Kohli put his arm around Shreyas Iyer for a chat after the RCB vs KKR match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The last few months haven't been great for India middle order batter Shreyas Iyer. The right-hander missed a Ranji Trophy game despite being declared fit by NCA. As a result, Iyer was removed from BCCI's annual central contracts list as his actions did not go down well with the selectors.

Iyer also lost his place in India's Test side due to poor form. The back issues have troubled him constantly, especially while playing a long innings. Before all these events, he had a terrific ODI World Cup 2023 where he was the seventh highest run-scorer with 530 runs in 11 matches.

WATCH: Heartwarming scenes between Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

Virat Kohli can be seen having his arm around Shreyas Iyer after the ordeal Shreyas went through.



The nod at the end clearly tells there's something deeper other than just the professional player with his first India captain.pic.twitter.com/Kgdnlgrd5n — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) March 31, 2024

After the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday (March 29), Virat Kohli was seen putting a hand around Shreyas Iyer. Both were seen chatting with Kohli trying to console Iyer for the ordeal he went through.

The moment took place after Shreyas Iyer finished the match with a six off left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar. The 29-year-old finished on 39* off 24 balls, which included 2 fours and 2 sixes. For KKR, Sunil Narine scored a blistering 47 off 22 balls while Venkatesh Iyer scored a quickfire 50 off 30 balls.

Earlier, RCB batted first after being put into bat and scored 182/6, thanks to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 83 off 59 balls. But KKR batters came out all guns blazing and took full advantage of some ordinary bowling. None of the RCB bowlers could stop the run-scoring nor were they able to pick up wickets.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer have always shared good camaraderie both on and off the field. They have batted a no. of times with each other as well.

On February 28, 2024, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were removed from the national contract list of BCCI due to their inability to play Ranji Trophy games despite being fit. Iyer was said to be in KKR's pre-season camp during his side's quarter-final match against Baroda.

