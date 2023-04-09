Unfortunate! Lead CSK pacer set to be ruled out for an indefinite period

This star CSK bowler could only bowl one over in the last game against Mumbai Indians.

Deepak Chahar is expected to be sidelined for a good period of time after sustaining a possible hamstring injury in the IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians last night. He went off-field after completing his first over of the innings and didn’t feature in the game at any point subsequently. According to Cricbuzz, Chahar is now set to be out of action for an indefinite period.

Deepak Chahar to be out of action for a while

He seems to have pulled his hamstring muscle again. Chahar was seen limping before bowling his final delivery of the over in the last game. He bowled the last ball without a proper run-up, which Rohit Sharma dispatched for a four over the mid-off region. The injury seems to be serious enough to rule him out of cricketing action for a while.

The Agra-born has a long history of injury. He was out of cricketing action for a long time after injuring his right quadricep earlier and back injury later. He was ruled out of IPL 2022 due to persistent injuries, which hindered CSK’s bowling unit severely. Now Deepak Chahar will have to deal with another injury in IPL 2023, which is only 10 days old.

Even MS Dhoni expressed his concern regarding Deepak Chahar’s injury after their win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (April 8).

“Not to forget we lost Deepak in the first over. He's our new ball bowler,” exclaimed MS Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

Deepak Chahar was bought in for a massive sum of 14 crores in the mega auction last year. While he did miss the whole season, CSK backed him to provide his services this year. He has been one of Dhoni’s most trusted bowlers ever since joining the CSK squad.

The 30-year-old has the ability to move the new ball both ways and provide vital breakthroughs upfront. Not to forget, Deepak took giant leaps forward in the death overs, too, in the past few years. Due to his expertise, CSK made him an integral part of the squad, and Deepak also went on to feature for India in both white-ball formats.

This injury must be really frustrating for both Deepak and the CSK team management. MS Dhoni and Co. would want him to get to the park in no time.