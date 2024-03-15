Delhi Capitals name replacement for injured South African pacer for IPL 2024

After Harry Brook pulled out of IPL 2024 a few days ago, Delhi Capitals have been dealt with another major setback.

Even before the IPL 2024 starts, Delhi Capitals have lost two important overseas players. After losing Harry Brook not many days ago, fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. The injury comes at the worst possible time for the franchise with just eight days remaining for their first match of the season.

Ngidi was signed by Delhi in IPL 2022 auction for INR 50 lakh. He was with Delhi Capitals for the last three seasons. The 27-year-old is a skillful bowler with the new ball and handy at the death as well. He has picked up 25 wickets in 14 matches of IPL. He was expected to assist his South African teammate Anrich Nortje this year.

Jake Fraser-McGurk joins Delhi Capitals

With Ngidi unavailable, Delhi Capitals have roped in Australian top order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk into their squad for the upcoming season of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This will be Fraser-McGurk's maiden IPL experience. The 21-year-old made his international debut this year. He has played 2 ODIs for Australia in which he has a strike rate of 221.73.

Fraser-McGurk has joined Delhi Capitals for his base price of INR 50 lakh. He is known to have an explosive style of batting. He usually bats at the top order and can take full use of the powerplay restrictions. The youngster is having a great time recently. In October 2023, he smashed a century off just 29 balls for South Australia to break AB de Villiers record for the fastest List A century.

Also read: IPL 2024: 5 Players who can replace Harry Brook for Delhi Capitals

In Big Bash League 2023-24, he scored 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.12 and a blistering strike rate of 158.64. He smashed 41 off just 18 balls in just the second ODI of his career against West Indies. The knock included 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Telegram Group Join Now

Jake Fraser-McGurk was already reported to be in talks with Delhi Capitals. This can be a game-changing moment in the youngster's journey, who has a bright future ahead of him. Earlier, Harry Brook pulled out of the IPL 2024 to be with his family following his grandmother's death. Delhi Capitals will play the first match of IPL 2024 against Punjab Kings on March 23 at Mullanpur.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.