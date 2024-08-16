Delhi Capitals star overseas duo set to be available for auction with retention in huge doubt

While Delhi Capitals (DC) didn’t qualify for playoffs in IPL 2024, they had some quality overseas players who performed brilliantly in the competition.

While Delhi Capitals (DC) didn't qualify for playoffs in IPL 2024, they had some quality overseas players who performed brilliantly in the competition. The new guns acquired before the season were impressive particularly, showing their superior talent to the world.

A few match-winners who might have been inconsistent possess a great pedigree in this format. Overall, DC had four main batters in the overseas category - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Tristan Stubbs.

The last two were amazing for DC and played a crucial role in helping the team recover well after initial hiccups. Warner and Marsh weren’t as consistent, and the latter was also ruled out of the tournament midway through the season due to an injury.

However, DC won’t be able to retain all of them and would have to make a few crucial calls ahead of the mega auction. For now, they seem set to leave out the Australian pair David Warner and Mitchell Marsh from their squad.

Delhi Capitals’ retention strategy

DC might leave David Warner because his age is too high to make him a long-term investment in the league. Further, he didn’t have a great year as a batter and struggled against quality bowling attacks, including different franchise teams.

Last season, Jake Fraser-McGurk did miles better than Warner, who lacked fluency throughout the competition. McGurk also has age on his side, making him a better prospect than Warner.

In Marsh’s case, it’s about his injuries and unavailability. Marsh has had a history of injuries and is also Australia’s T20 captain, so his availability will be a concern, as visible this year.

Meanwhile, Tristan Stubbs has shown a higher ceiling and can be flexible with his batting position, making him an ideal T20 middle-order batter. That leaves no place for Marsh, either.

Warner and Marsh’s value in the IPL auction

While David Warner might have struggled this year, he is still an asset for any T20 side in the world and adds so much value to the unit. His vast T20 experience and previous exposure to two different teams in the league add to his already strong credentials.

If form permits, Warner can at least go through another IPL cycle, so the teams will definitely try getting him. Maybe his price won’t be as high as in the previous editions, but Warner might still find a buyer in the auction room based on his skillsets.

Mitchell Marsh also has a lot to offer, especially his superior game against pace. He can hit boundaries from the first ball, and while his best comes at the top of the order, he can be flexible with his batting position.

Further, his bowling is also useful, for Marsh can give at least a couple of overs consistently, and his bowling has also improved significantly. He can also be in the leadership group, given he is already leading Australia’s T20 side, forming a complete package and a value addition.

