"MS was probably trying to speak to the umpires, saying...." Devon Conway reveals the chat between Dhoni and the umpire

Soon after MS Dhoni took a high catch of Glenn Maxwell in the 13th over, the CSK skipper went to talk about something to the umpires. He was unhappy with the positioning of the spider cam in the match and went on to complain about the same to the on-field umpire as well in the middle of a high-octane clash. Devon Conway, the player of the match, confirmed the same in the post-match press conference.

Devon Conway played a match-winning knock of 83 runs off just 45 balls against RCB. The southpaw amassed six fours and as many maximums to help CSK post a formidable score on the board.

Devon Conway reveals the chat between MS Dhoni and the umpire

MS Dhoni is one of the safest wicketkeepers in world cricket at the moment. He makes even the difficult catches look easy with his superior glovework. However, Dhoni was clearly uncomfortable while grabbing a skier off Glenn Maxwell on the first ball of the 13th over.

The spider cam was the reason for Dhoni’s discomfort. It was placed right above the crease, and the ball probably was lost for a few moments due to the presence of that camera. No wonder MS Dhoni groused about it to the umpire immediately after taking the catch.

Devon Conway also expressed his concern regarding the location of the camera. The 31-year-old exclaimed that “it can’t get too involved”.

“It's nice to have that technology to show different angles of the game, but there comes the point where (it) can't get too involved and interfere with the game,” stated Conway following CSK’s 8-run victory over RCB. The Kiwi batter added further, “MS (Dhoni) was probably trying to speak to the umpires, saying 'don't get too close to the action and try to avoid too much (of what's) going on.”

The RCB captain, Faf du Plessis, was also seen backing up just before the delivery was bowled a few times in the middle due to the spider cam. Devon Conway also pointed out the same.

“It happened a couple of times where the ball had got very close to the spider cam as well as the wires, which can obviously put a fielder off. I think Faf stepped away a couple of times because the shadows of the spider cam were in his way. It's obviously a little bit testing for guys,” Conway concluded.

Technology has evolved greatly in the cricket field in the last few years. Several attempts have been made to improve the overall experience for the viewers, and the introduction of the spider cam is another such move in that direction. However, its involvement in the game should be checked regularly. The spider cam or any other gadget on the field shouldn’t trouble the players in action on the field.