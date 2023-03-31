WATCH: Dewald Brevis Smashing breathtaking No-look Sixes in Mumbai Indians' Net Session

The South African batting prodigy was seen blazing it away at MI nets before his team's IPL 2023 opener versus Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) may have suffered a disastrous eighth-spot finish last season, but the emergence of young South African batter Dewald Brevis has been one of their big positives in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Brevis was one of MI's positives from an otherwise gloomy campaign during IPL 2022. Rated as one of the world's finest young batting talents, the youthful Proteas right-hand batter played seven matches and made 161 runs with the best of 49.

More than the runs, however, it was the powerhitting on display that captured everyone's imagination as the 19-year-old operated at a strike rate of 142.47, hitting 14 fours and 11 sixes in just seven innings.

Dewald Brevis is now approaching his second season with MI in IPL 2023 even more adapt and versed with the challenge on hand. Over the past year, the cricketer has gone through further upskilling and could well have an even better campaign in the MI jersey.

Dewald Brevis blazes no-look sixes for fun at MI nets

Before MI's opening game of the tournament on April 2 versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Dewald Brevis was seen sweating it out in the nets for the five-time champions. The batter's main focus was reserved on blazing away sixes without looking up.

These no-look sixes made for spectacular viewing in a clip captured and posted by the Mumbai franchise over their official Twitter handle prior to the tournament's curtain raiser on March 31.

In the clip below, Brevis can be seen hammering the ball to the on-side with applause reverberating around the iconic Wankhede Stadium from MI teammates, who could be heard chanting "shot, DB!!" for each of those maximums.



Of these sixes, the one hit over the mid-wicket region specially stood-out. It was timed better than most other strokes played by the youngster during this enterprising net session.

Brevis could be in for a breakthrough IPL season with MI that may propel him to high honours within the South African set-up. The uncapped right-hander has been making the waves domestically, but a fruitful IPL season could fast-track him into prominence for the shortest format.