'They'll smash me and family' - Star player exposes RCB fan behaviour

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might be an inconsistent unit over the years, but they have had one of the biggest and most loyal fanbases since its inception. When RCB play at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it’s hard to find any other team’s fans, with the home team getting the best possible support and cheers on every delivery.

Even when RCB travel away from home and play games on the road, the fans line up in numbers wearing RCB team jerseys to back their team. The chants of ‘RCB, RCB…’ are audible clearly, irrespective of the venue RCB feature at.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have failed to win the title in 16 years and already look down and out in the 17th edition, but their fans have never thought of switching to some other team or stopping filling the grounds for every game. When it comes to loyalty, RCB fans will be ranked very high, even if we take other sports into account.

Dinesh Karthik, the wicketkeeper batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was invited by Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel to talk about various aspects of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Karthik opened up about his personal opinion of RCB fans.

Dinesh Karthik exposes RCB fans' behaviour

Talking about RCB fans, Dinesh Karthik started with how loyal they are and that they will defend their players if some other team’s supporters troll them.

“To the outside world, they (RCB fans) will never give up on you. If there is a fight between, you know, some team, and they say, ‘Oh, Dinesh is not a good player’, they will pounce on that person and smash him, saying, this is the record, this is what he’s done, that’s what he has done.”

However, Dinesh Karthik laughingly added the same fans will abuse the players personally via social media platforms and will also include their families and everyone associated with them.

“But on a personal level, that same fan will abuse me silently in DMs every day rather than on a one-on-one note. He will go hard at me if I don’t do well for RCB; he will smash me, not just me - my family and whoever is possible in my life. But, to the outside world, they will not give up an RCB player. For them, it is very, very special, and what a fanbase they have for a team that has been competing for 16 years. Unreal fanbase that they have. I have been part of many teams, and you know all of them have fans, but RCB is incredible.”

