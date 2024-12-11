‘There Is No Power’ – Dinesh Karthik Reveals Why RCB Picked Phil Salt As Opener in IPL 2025 Auction Over Other Players

RCB signed the explosive English opener for a lucrative amount of INR 11.5 crores.

One of the most prized additions in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lineup in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction was the signing of explosive English opener Phil Salt for a lucrative amount of INR 11.5 crores.

Subsequently, the franchise decided against bidding for their former skipper and Proteas star Faf du Plessis after initially not retaining him ahead of the auction. The South African stalwart was eventually picked up by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 2 crores.

Recently, RCB released a video detailing the rationale behind the move to get Salt. Echoing on the same lines, former franchise star Dinesh Karthik, who is now the batting coach of the side opined that while age played a factor in the decision-making process, it was also about who had more firepower.

Dinesh Karthik reveals why RCB bought Phil Salt as opener for IPL 2025

Karthik further emphasised the importance of a batter’s strike rate, particularly against spin in the initial six balls of an innings.

“We would want a foreign opener because, on the day they get going, they can score a hundred in 60, 50, or 40 balls, whatever it might be. Players like Jos Buttler and Phil Salt have done this time and time again,” Karthik said.

Karthik also reasoned going for an overseas star instead of any Indian player. According to the 39-year-old, most Indian players lack enough firepower at the top, which is crucial to get off to a good start and make an immediate impact in a fast-paced tournament like the IPL.

Karthik said, “Among Indian players, I can only think of Ishan Kishan, who has done that to a limited degree. We know why we don’t want to go there (open with an Indian opener)—the power isn’t there.”

