'They don't have confidence in Indian talent': Former CSK player slams RCB after Eliminator defeat to RR

Former CSK player has criticized the RCB's team management for their lack of faith in Indian talent.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2024 campaign came to a disappointing end as they lost their Eliminator game to Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets. RCB had the momentum on their side as they reached the playoffs by winning six matches in a row.

But Rajasthan Royals proved too good on the day as RCB failed to win yet another IPL title this year. RCB were high on confidence after their brilliant win over CSK in their last league match in Bengaluru. They came into this match as favorites, especially considering RR had been winless in their last five matches.

However, Rajasthan held their nerves to advance to the second Qualifier, where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on May 24.

Ambati Rayudu slams RCB after Eliminator defeat

Former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu has launched a scathing attack on RCB after their Eliminator defeat to Rajasthan Royals. While speaking on Star Sports after the match, Rayudu was critical of RCB's planning for the competition and said that one cannot win IPL just by defeating CSK.

"If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger. Don't think you will win the IPL trophy just by beating CSK. You will have to come next year once again," Rayudu said.

The 38-year-old also questioned RCB for not showing any confidence in Indian talent over the years.

"They need to show more faith in Indians, especially in Indian talent. I don't think in the past 16 years any Indian batter apart from Virat Kohli has scored more than 1000 runs, and Virat is at 8000. That shows that you don't have any confidence in Indian talent," he explained.

This is not the first time when Rayudu has criticized RCB and its enthusiastic celebrations. After RCB's win over CSK in their last league game, Rayudu mocked RCB's celebrations, stating that it felt as though RCB had already won the trophy. Rayudu even added that CSK should given one of their trophies to RCB so that they can parade it around the city.

Also read: 'RCB have already won the IPL' - Former CSK player mocks RCB's celebrations after the win over CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is one of the most decorated sides in the IPL but is yet to win a trophy so far. The team is known to pick up some big profile names in the auction but has struggled to produce quality Indian players over the years. Among the Indian players, Virat Kohli is the only big name who has been consistently performing for them over the years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.