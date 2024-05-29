'Every Ball, 100% Intensity’: RCB Star Shares His Experience with Virat Kohli in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli had a fantastic season with the bat as he scored 741 runs and finished as the highest run-getter of IPL 2024.

When Virat Kohli is in your team, there is always something to learn for everyone, not just the youngsters. Kohli's performances on the field are well known to everybody but it's his work ethic that makes him such an inspiration for his teammates.

The veteran looks to give his best in every ball when he is batting. This is the reason why he has been able to score runs so consistently over the years. Even while fielding, Kohli is probably the most active player on the field who gives more than 100% in every ball. His intensity makes him the great cricketer he is right now.

Every Ball, 100% Intensity’: Will Jacks on on his experience with Virat Kohli

England batter Will Jacks played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 and got a chance to play along side Virat Kohli. The youngster played some valuable knocks for RCB in the limited matches he played for them. Unfortunately, he had to leave for the playoffs for national duties.

During a chat on Sky Sports, former England captain Nasser Hussain asked Will Jacks about his learning experience from Virat Kohli.

“I think, firstly his attitude towards training. Every day is a day to get better. And that was really obvious. Some guys say but it’s harder to do that but with him, it was very obvious. And the way he goes into the game. Every ball, 100% intensity," Jacks replied.

"When I batted with him in a chase, it was how he picked out how to do the chase. It was not just going ball by ball, looking ahead, really to see where he could plan and take risks at a certain time,” the 25-year-old added.

Will Jacks had a fantastic time with the bat for RCB in IPL 2024. While batting at No. 3, he scored 230 runs in 8 matches at an average of 32.85 and a strike rate of 175.57. On the other hand, Virat Kohli finished as the highest run-getter of the season with 741 runs in 15 games.

He also scored a memorable hundred against Gujarat Titans, in which he finished unbeaten on 100 off just 41 balls. The right-hander smashed 5 fours and 10 sixes during his breathtaking knock. At one time, he was on 17 off 17 balls, but then picked up speed as he took just 10 balls to go from 50 to 100.

