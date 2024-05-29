'This aggression has made Virat Kohli the Virat Kohli he is': KKR star on Kohli's aggression

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj celebrate after a wicket during RCB vs CSK match at Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli is one of the best batters of this generation. Ever since his arrival in international cricket, Kohli has kept on improviing himself to become the cricketer he is today. His records speaks volumes of his tremendous success. Whether it's scoring close to 27000 runs or 80 centuries in international cricket, Kohli has kept on breaking records and achieving new milestones.

One of the key aspects of Virat Kohli's success is his aggression. The 35-year-old is known for his ultra-aggressive approach on the field, whether it's batting or fielding. His aggression gets the best out of him every time he comes out on the field.

'This aggression has made Virat Kohli the Virat Kohli he is': Harshit Rana

During an interview with The Indian Express, KKR fast bowler Harshit Rana was asked whether cricketers from Delhi are ultra-aggressive. In reply, Rana cited a few successful examples, including Virat Kohli, and said that Delhi cricketers play with their hearts.

"This tag has been given to us. Hum Delhi wale hai, emotional hai, aur dil se khelte hai (We are from Delhi, we are emotional, and we play cricket with our heart). This Delhi’s aggression has made Virat Kohli the Virat Kohli he is. Ishant Sharma played 100 Test matches, and Rishabh Pant did that miracle at Gabba. Gautam Gambhir won two World Cup finals for India," Rana replied.

Delhi has always produced some great cricketers who have gone on to have successful careers for India. Madan Lal, Manoj Prabhakar, Surinder Amarnath, Maninder Singh, and many more cricketers played for Delhi and went on to play for India later. In the past two decades, Delhi has produced some world-class players like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, who have won India a no. of games with their talent.

Harshit Rana is another young upcoming talent from Delhi. The young 22-year-old has all the ingredients to become a quality fast bowler in the upcoming years. He has pace, good height, and the skills to complement his aggression. Rana was impressive in IPL 2024 as the first-change option. He bowled the tough overs at the death and excelled with his variations.

When Mitchell Starc was struggling to find his rhyhtm in the initial games, Rana took the responsibility and produced good performances. In IPL 2024, Rana picked up 19 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 10.15 and an economy rate of 9.08. He emerged as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in this season and played a key role in the title win for Kolkata Knight Riders.

