Sourav Ganguly asks star IPL wicketkeeper to retire with 'one last match' proposal

Reportedly, Ganguly wants him to play a farewell match before calling it quits.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has proposed an Indian Premier League (IPL) star to play one last match for his home-state before calling it quits on his domestic career.

Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter Wridhhiman Saha, who originally hails from Bengal skipped playing the Ranji trophy for them due to a fallout and instead plied his trade for Tripura as a player-cum-mentor back in 2022.

Now with the dynamic batter set to hang up his boots, Tripura Cricket Association joint secretary Jayanta Dey revealed that apparently Sourav Ganguly had asked Saha to play a farewell match for Bengal.

The GT opener has represented Bengal for more than a decade now.

Speaking to PTI, Dey said, "Ganguly wants Saha to retire for Bengal, playing at least one last match. Saha told me this. But he's yet to ask for an NOC (no objection certificate) from Tripura." "We have recently given NOC to Sudip Chatterjee who is set for a Bengal return, but Saha has not asked for it as of now."

Wridhhiman Saha has previously hit out at Sourav Ganguly

For the unversed, Saha had hit out against Ganguly during his time as BCCI secretary following his snub for the India home Test series against Sri Lanka in 2022.

He opened up on dressing room conversations between him and head coach Rahul Dravid concerning his future, during which Dravid suggested he "consider retirement". Additionally, he asserted that Ganguly had promised him a guaranteed place in the team.

Next, Saha opted out of playing for Bengal after a senior official Debabrata Das cast doubt on his dedication, resulting in further discord.

Saha subsequently exited the Bengal team's WhatsApp group and joined Tripura. Despite efforts by the then CAB president Avishek Dalmiya to reconcile with Saha and persuade him to return to the Bengal team, Saha remained steadfast in his decision.

