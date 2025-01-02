6,6, 6,6: Former CSK Batter Who Went Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction Goes Berserk During NZ vs SL T20I [WATCH]

He gave a fitting response to the snub by displaying his six-hitting prowess.

New Zealand and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Daryl Mitchell gave a display of his batting fireworks during the recent NZ vs SL 3rd T20I. Notably, Mitchell, who was a part of the CSK team till last season surprisingly went unsold at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

Now, the Kiwi has given a fitting response to the snub by whacking four sixes in one over. Mitchell’s carnage came in the 15th over of NZ’s innings when he took Charith Asalanka to the cleaners and entertained the crowd with his six-hitting prowess.

Mitchell eventually scored 35 off just 17 balls. In addition to the four sixes, he hit one four, batting at an impressive rate of 225-plus.

Daryl Mitchell responded to the IPL snub with meaningful contributions in the Sri Lanka T20I series

The explosive New Zealand batter enjoyed a sublime run with the bat in the recent short-format series against the Islanders. Mitchell started on a strong note, scoring 62 runs off 42 balls in the series opener. It displayed his mettle and temperament as he did a repairing job to help the Kiwis go to 172/8 from 65/5 at one stage.

In the 2nd T20I, Mitchell managed 18 runs from 15 balls in NZ’s score of 186/5. He was unfortunately run out in that match but New Zealand won the contest to wrap up the series 2-0.

In the final game earlier today, Mitchell was once again clinical with the bat, scoring a brilliant 35 although it came in a losing cause. He lost his wicker to a fuller delivery outside off from Nuwan Thushara as he tried to shuffle across and his attempted loft resulted in a catch.

Nevertheless, his fiery batting will definitely make the IPL teams rue now after Daryl found no takers at the auction.

