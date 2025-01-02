News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Former CSK player Daryl Mitchell
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 2, 2025 - 8:38 pm

6,6, 6,6: Former CSK Batter Who Went Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction Goes Berserk During NZ vs SL T20I [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He gave a fitting response to the snub by displaying his six-hitting prowess.

Former CSK player Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Daryl Mitchell gave a display of his batting fireworks during the recent NZ vs SL 3rd T20I. Notably, Mitchell, who was a part of the CSK team till last season surprisingly went unsold at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction.

Now, the Kiwi has given a fitting response to the snub by whacking four sixes in one over. Mitchell’s carnage came in the 15th over of NZ’s innings when he took Charith Asalanka to the cleaners and entertained the crowd with his six-hitting prowess.

Mitchell eventually scored 35 off just 17 balls. In addition to the four sixes, he hit one four, batting at an impressive rate of 225-plus.

Check the video of his carnage below

ALSO READ: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni: CSK’s Top 7 Batting Lineup for IPL 2025

Daryl Mitchell responded to the IPL snub with meaningful contributions in the Sri Lanka T20I series

The explosive New Zealand batter enjoyed a sublime run with the bat in the recent short-format series against the Islanders. Mitchell started on a strong note, scoring 62 runs off 42 balls in the series opener. It displayed his mettle and temperament as he did a repairing job to help the Kiwis go to 172/8 from 65/5 at one stage.

In the 2nd T20I, Mitchell managed 18 runs from 15 balls in NZ’s score of 186/5. He was unfortunately run out in that match but New Zealand won the contest to wrap up the series 2-0.

In the final game earlier today, Mitchell was once again clinical with the bat, scoring a brilliant 35 although it came in a losing cause. He lost his wicker to a fuller delivery outside off from Nuwan Thushara as he tried to shuffle across and his attempted loft resulted in a catch.

Nevertheless, his fiery batting will definitely make the IPL teams rue now after Daryl found no takers at the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Daryl Mitchell
IPL 2025 auction
NZ vs SL

Related posts

Veteran All-rounder's Marcus Stoinis Fifty Trumps Rising Pace Sensation's Xavier Bartlett Four-wicket Haul

Punjab Kings Duo Go Head to Head in Big Bash League: Veteran All-rounder’s Fifty Trumps Rising Pace Sensation’s Four-wicket Haul

News
01/01/2025
From Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni A Look Into CSK’s Top 7 for IPL 2025

From Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni: CSK’s Top 7 Batting Lineup for IPL 2025

To boost their squad for future seasons, they made a few tactical decisions at the IPL 2025 Auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
31/12/2024
Ayush Mhatre

Unsold Batter From IPL 2025 Auction Shatters India Star’s Record, Becomes the Youngest Player in List A History To Score 150 in an Innings

He has responded to the snub in majestic style.
Indian Premier League - IPL
31/12/2024
Former RCB Player Finn Allen

Former RCB Player Who Went Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction Smashes Whirlwind Fifty in Big Bash League Match

He slammed a 23-ball fifty, striking over a rate of 200.
Indian Premier League - IPL
31/12/2024
CSK New Recruit Looks to Mankad Former RCB Batter in Spicy Contest in the Big Bash League

CSK New Recruit Looks to Mankad Former RCB Batter in Spicy Contest in the Big Bash League

The match also saw multiple heated exchanges between the two players.
News
31/12/2024
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Becomes Youngest Indian Batter to score List-A fifty

Rajasthan Royals Batting Prodigy Makes a Strong Statement Before IPL 2025, Becomes Youngest Indian Batter to score List-A fifty

He already boats of multiple records at such an early age.
Indian Premier League - IPL
31/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy