From Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni A Look Into CSK’s Top 7 for IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 31, 2024 - 9:27 pm

From Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni: CSK’s Top 7 Batting Lineup for IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

To boost their squad for future seasons, they made a few tactical decisions at the IPL 2025 Auction.

From Ruturaj Gaikwad to MS Dhoni A Look Into CSK’s Top 7 for IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings are all set to challenge for a record sixth title in IPL 2025 having already clinched the cup five times.

To boost their squad for future seasons, they made a few tactical decisions at the IPL 2025 Auction.

Also Read: 3 Major Strengths of CSK Heading into IPL 2025 Season

They kept their major players and got an additional twenty players together, mixing in sufficient experience with some youthful promise. With the addition of 25 players, the squad is ready for the 2025 season.

Let’s explore CSK’s Top 7 for the IPL 2025 playing XI as they gear up for another successful season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The CSK captain has established himself as a dependable batsman and a rising leader. In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, he scored 590 and 583 runs, respectively, with strike rates of 147.50 in 2023 and 141.16 in 2024.

His batting average also improved from 42.14 in 2023 to 53.00 in 2024. Known for anchoring the innings, Gaikwad has become one of CSK’s key players, taking charge of the batting order.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway returns to CSK after missing the 2024 season. He was in outstanding form in 2023, scoring 672 runs at an impressive average of 51.69 and a strike rate of 139.70.

With Conway back, Ruturaj Gaikwad now has a reliable opening partner, and Conway will be crucial for CSK as an opener in the upcoming season, especially after the team struggled to flourish in the powerplay last season.

Rachin Ravindra

CSK used their RTM card to bring him back in the auction. The left-handed batsman can play in different positions, giving CSK a strategic advantage.

He made his debut last season and scored 222 runs in 10 matches for CSK. While he showed some promise, he couldn’t make the most of it. However, he will look to perform better in the upcoming season, given his potential.

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is set to bat at number 4 for CSK in the upcoming season. After scoring 413 runs in IPL 2022, his form dipped, with 273 runs in 2023 and 165 runs in 2024.

However, during this time, he often played innings of 20-30 runs. In the upcoming season, he will be looking to regain his form, as he is capable of scoring well against both pace and spin.

Also Read: 3 Major Weaknesses of CSK Heading into IPL 2025 Season

Shivam Dube

CSK retained Shivam Dube for his powerful middle-order batting. In 2023 and 2024, he impressed with his ability to hit sixes and showcased the potential to be a future star for India.

He scored 418 runs in 2023 and 396 runs in 2024, with an impressive strike rate of 158.33 in 2023 and 162.29 in 2024. CSK will be hoping for more of the same in the upcoming season, as his form will be crucial for their performances, especially in finishing matches.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s role at No. 6 is a major asset for CSK, providing both stability and power to the lower middle order. In 2024, he had a decent season with the bat, scoring 267 runs at an average of 44.50, a notable improvement from his performances in 2022 and 2023, where he scored less than 200 runs.

With his wealth of experience, Jadeja can often turn the game around with his intelligent batting. Whether it’s finishing games or rebuilding innings, CSK can always rely on him.

MS Dhoni

CSK retained MS Dhoni as an uncapped player, with the veteran batter set to bat at No. 7 as he nears the end of his career. Over the past 2-3 seasons, Dhoni has typically batted lower down the order. In 2022, he scored 232 runs, followed by just 104 runs in 2023.

However, in 2024, he managed 161 runs off only 73 balls, with an astonishing strike rate of 220.54. Dhoni has proven that he still has plenty to offer, and if he can be promoted a bit higher in the batting order, it would benefit CSK.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Devon Conway
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Rachin Ravindra
Rahul Tripathi
Ravindra Jadeja
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Shivam Dube

