Former CSK all-rounder Announces retirement from Overseas T20 League

A former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) premier all-rounder has announced his retirement from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after the ongoing edition (CPL 2024). The 40-year-old took to his social media to confirm the news.

Dwayne Bravo, who has enjoyed two successful stints with CSK (2011-2015 and 2018-2022) has plied his trade in the shortest format across multiple teams ever since the introduction of franchise leagues. He began his career with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before moving on to the Trinbago Knight Riders. As an all-rounder, he has built an impressive resume, accumulating over 600 wickets in T20 cricket.

Bravo took to his official account on Instagram and posted a video with the caption,

"It’s been a great journey. Today I would like to announce my retirement from @cplt20. This season will be my last one ☝ and I’m looking forward to a playing my final professional tournament in front of my Caribbean ppl! @tkriders - where it all started for me and will end with my team that I help built from scratch!"

Bravo has also played for two teams in the CPL. Representing St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders, he secured 128 wickets in 94 innings.

Dwayne Bravo's CSK association

Bravo, who had previously announced his retirement from the IPL in December 2022, has been associated with the CSK team as their bowling coach, helping pacers like Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande.

Bravo, however, continues to play for the sister team of Chennai Super Kings, Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Recently, he gained attention when he was appointed as the bowling mentor for Afghanistan ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 and helped them achieve their best-ever World Cup performance, reaching the semi-finals for the first time ever.

