Former CSK pacer returns from injury for South Africa's white-ball series in UAE

In a recent development coming in, a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler is set to make a return from injury for the upcoming South Africa's white-ball series against Afghanistan and Ireland in the UAE.

The Proteas are slated to play three ODIs against Afghanistan, starting on September 18 in Sharjah. This will be next followed by two T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland in Abu Dhabi beginning from September 27.

Lungi Ngidi, who had an injury to his right calf has recovered and been named in all three squads. He was absent from the recent three-match T20I series against the West Indies in August.

Since November of last year, Ngidi has participated in only two T20Is and two Test matches. Although he was included as a reserve in South Africa's T20 World Cup 2024 squad earlier this year in June, he travelled as a reserve but did not play a game.

The Proteas ODI squad set to face Afghanistan are slated to fly to the UAE on September 14.

Three Proteas youngsters earn maiden ODI national call-up

Temba Bavuma has been bestowed with the captaincy responsibilities of the ODI squads for both the Afghanistan and Ireland series, while Aiden Markram will lead the team in the shortest format.

Proteas white-ball head coach Rob Walter also handed maiden national call-ups to three youngsters - Jason Smith, Nqaba Peter and Amdile Simelane.

All-rounder Andile Simelane has earned his first call-up and will join all three squads, following his recent appearances with both the Emerging and ‘A’ teams.

Moreover, all-rounder Jason Smith and spinner Nqaba Peter, who have both previously played in T20 internationals, are set to make their ODI debuts as they are included in the 50-over squad.

South Africa squads for UAE white-ball series

South Africa ODI squad against Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20I squad against Ireland: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad against Ireland: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, and Lizaad Williams.

