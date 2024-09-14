'Trying to avoid eye contact': Former CSK star opens up on MS Dhoni's rare angry side

The incident happened during a match against RCB in the early years of the IPL.

A former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has recently opened up on former franchise skipper MS Dhoni's rarely-seen angry side. Popularly heralded as 'Captain Cool' for his composure in crunch situations, MS too have had a few moments where he couldn't hold onto his emotions.

Revealing a similar incident, Subramaniam Badrinath, who was with the CSK franchise from the inaugural edition in 2008 till 2013, shared that it happened during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Badrinath highlighted that it was a low-scoring game at Chepauk where CSK, chasing 110 odd runs, faced a shocking defeat as Dhoni displayed visible frustration after this unexpected loss.

"I got out to a lap shot against Anil Kumble. I got myself LBW. He (MS Dhoni) was coming inside the dressing room and I was standing right there. And there was a small water bottle in front of me and MS just kicked it out of the park and I was oh my god! We were all trying to avoid eye contact with him in that dressing room," Badrinath told Insidesport.

MS Dhoni relinquished CSK captaincy last season

Despite this rare outburst, Dhoni led the franchise to a record five-titles (joint-highest in IPL along with Mumbai Indians) and remains one of the most celebrated captains in cricket.

However, with the dynamic finisher currently in the twilight of his career, Dhoni relinquished his captaincy ahead of the last season (IPL 2024) with talented young batter Ruturaj Gaikwad being bestowed with the responsibilities.

Now, with speculations over his retirement over the past few seasons only rising, it remains to be seen what IPL 2025 has in store for MS.

His concerns with his knee and overall fitness reduced him to batting only in the death overs in the IPL 2024, which required minimal running although he looked comfortable keeping wickets.

