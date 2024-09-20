[WATCH] Former KKR star takes a flying one-handed stunner in SL vs NZ Test

A slip cordon is a rare position for him but the veteran managed to produce a jaw-dropping moment.

During the ongoing first of the two-match Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Test series, a former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star took a gravity-defying catch with a brilliant effort.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee, who has plied his trade across multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) teams (CSK, RR, MI, RCB) with his last being KKR, left everyone befuddled as he managed to a scintillating catch while positioned at the slips.

A slip cordon is a rare position for a fast bowler but the veteran produced a jaw-dropping moment when William O’Rourke was bowling the third over of Sri Lanka's second innings.

On the fifth delivery of the over, the young bowler delivered a back-of-a-length ball just outside the off stump. O'Rourke's pace generated some extra bounce off the pitch, catching Pathum Nissanka off guard.

Attempting a defensive shot, the ball struck the top of Nissanka's bat, causing the edge to fly toward Tim Southee at second slip.

Southee showed great reflex to leap to his right, fully outstretched, and made a one-handed catch with his right hand.

Check the video of the catch below.

Sri Lanka bank on a good second-innings to put pressure on the Kiwis

Speaking about the match, Sri Lanka batted first and scored 305 in the first innings. Youngster Kamindu Mendis continued his good form from England and registered his third Test ton in 6 matches.

In reply, the Kiwis managed to post 340 and take a 35-run lead.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals Sign Former India Player As Batting Coach

Sri Lanka will now need to bat well in their second innings and they will expect their experienced batters to put their hands up in a bid to put the visitors under some pressure. At the time of writing this report, the hosts are currently batting on 153 for 2 in their second innings with Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews currently at the crease.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.