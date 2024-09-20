Rajasthan Royals Sign Former India Player As Batting Coach

Rajasthan Royals has confirmed the appointment of Vikram Rathour as their new batting coach on Friday, September 20. The former India batting coach has once again reunited with Rahul Dravid, who has recently been named as the new head coach of the Rajasthan Royals. Notably, both these cricketing stalwarts worked together as head coaches of the senior India men's cricket team. Their stint got ended with Rohit Sharma and his men's T20 World Cup 2024 title win by beating South Africa on June 29 at Barbados.

In the same vein, Rahul Dravid has expressed his happiness about Rathour's appointment and feels confident about taking the franchise to the epitome of the level in the IPL 2025. The former India captain further lauded Rathour's ability to nurture the young talent and elite players, as both aim to build world-class teams at the franchise.

"Having worked closely with Vikram for many years, I can confidently say that his technical expertise, calm demeanor, and deep understanding of Indian conditions make him a perfect fit for the Royals," Dravid said on Rathour's appointment.

The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting: Vikram Rathour

Vikram Rathour, who has played six Tests and seven ODIs for Team India, also expressed his thrill at getting work with Rahul Dravid once again. The batting coach said that their goal will not be about elevating the players at the Rajasthan Royals squad but in the Team India squad who can win the ICC tournaments for Men in Blue. Rathour is very excited to be back with the group of young cricketers. The 55-year-old batting coach is the second high-profile appointment by the franchise for the forthcoming edition after they roped in Rahul Dravid as their head coach.

"It's a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting. I look forward to contributing to the team's vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships," Rathour said.

