Exciting LSG pacer gets maiden India call-up for Bangladesh series

The BCCI has announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh next month. Mayank Yadav has got his maiden India call-up, while Varun Chakravarthy has made a return to the squad.

Harshit Rana has also been included in the squad, whereas Hardik Pandya, who missed the T20I series against Sri Lanka, has also made a comeback.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

More to follow…