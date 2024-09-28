BCCI Introduces Special Reward of 1.05 Crores for IPL Players Featuring in All League Matches

The BCCI has announced a match fee of INR 7.50 Lakhs per game for each player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be provided additionally apart from their contracted amount.

The BCCI has announced a match fee of INR 7.50 Lakhs per game for each player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will be provided additionally apart from their contracted amount. Further, players playing all league games in a season will get an additional INR 1.05 crore apart from their league fees.

Hence, each team will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season. It will be rewarding for talented uncapped players who didn’t get a high amount in the auction due to being unknown.

Several unknown commodities set the stage on fire every season but don’t get their deserved sum before the mega auction. Hence, they will get an additional match fee now, and this move must be made while keeping the same in mind.

“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount. Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the IPL and our players!”

IPL rules to allow 5 retentions and one RTM: Reports

Earlier, a few reports suggested that teams will be allowed as many as five retentions before the IPL 2025 auction. Further, they will also have one Right To Match (RTM), which they can use during the auction proceedings.

If the IPL Governing Council approves five retentions for the upcoming edition, it will be the most retentions ahead of the mega auction. Previously in the IPL 2022 mega auction, teams were allowed to retain four players in four different retention slabs.

The venue for the IPL 2025 auction is undecided yet. However, it might take place in a Gulf city.

Even the IPL 2024 auction occurred overseas in Dubai, and an overseas venue might be finalised yet again. There’s no confirmation on the date, but the IPL 2025 auction might happen in late November.

