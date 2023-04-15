Fans react to the use of Anuj Rawat as an impact substitute, after the batter makes only 15 runs off 22 balls

RCB had the option of using Karn Sharma as an impact substitute.

Anuj Rawat could manage to hit only one boundary in his tedious knock

Royal Challengers Bangalore used Anuj Rawat as an impact substitute after the fall of six wickets against Delhi Capitals. Mahipal Lomror, who played a decent knock of 26 runs while batting at No. 3, was left out to accommodate Anuj Rawat. This decision left the RCB fans and the viewers perplexed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a brisk start. Virat Kohli made a fine half-century, with other top-order batters chipping in crucial runs too. However, their innings were derailed after the DC bowlers took regular wickets. From 89/1 by the end of the 10th over, RCB slipped to 132/6 in the 14th over.

Anuj Rawat’s inclusion as an impact substitute perplexes the RCB fans and the viewers

When Anuj Rawat arrived at the crease, RCB had already batted for 14.2 overs. They had Wanindu Hasaranga lined up next to bat, who is more than a handy batter. He can hit the ball long, as he had displayed several times earlier in his career.

Moreover, Wayne Parnell was slotted at No. 9 in the batting order, who is also not a mug with the willow. He had batted up in the order several times in his career while playing for his national team South Africa and in various T20 competitions.

Hence, the decision to include Rawat, with only 33 balls left, was baffling, to say the least. It’s not that Anuj is a power-hitter either, who can take on the pacers in the slog overs.

Anuj Rawat couldn’t get going at any point of his 22-balls innings. The southpaw could assemble only 15 runs at a mediocre strike rate of 68.18 against Delhi Capitals. He could manage to hit only one boundary in his tedious knock, which raised eyebrows further.

This is how they reacted:

RCB fans after watching their "Impact player" Anuj Rawat's batting: pic.twitter.com/tOtXqEaUG6 — Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) April 15, 2023

@RCBTweets why ..Why r u taking test players in team, so many talented players are there in india investment money on them please remove the anuj rawat in rcb team. I am big die ❤️ fan of RCB. — Bangaru Guggulothu (@BGuggulothu) April 15, 2023

If you are sending Harshal Patel , Dinesh Karthik & Anuj Rawat (Impact Player) before Wayne Parnell and Wanindu Hasaranga and FIR should be launched against RCB Management and Faf Du Plessis it is a crime.#RCBvsDC — عدنان☘️ (@repenting_lad) April 15, 2023





I have said it before and saying it again, this @CoachHesson has a massive role in destroying this @RCBTweets team.



He has sent this person 12(18) as an impact player. Remember Hasaranga and Parnell were still left. #RCBvDC #Kohli #Hesson #dineshkarthik #anujRawat pic.twitter.com/mXyJ06HjjQ — Raj  (@Raj__chautala) April 15, 2023

Anuj Rawat finishes 15*(22) with Hasaranga & Parnell not getting a single ball to face, and RCB missing out on 4 overs from Karn Sharma. — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) April 15, 2023





Really poor strategy by RCB, they used Anuj Rawat as the impact sub though they had Hasaranga and Wayne Parnell to come. Now they cannot even get an extra spinner because their Impact sub has been used. #RCBvsDC #ipl2023 pic.twitter.com/gxVgWv9LKi — Your Cricket Guy! (@yourcricketguyy) April 15, 2023





After seeing anuj rawat batting pic.twitter.com/rNzBLhu6vG — RaJa (@cheku_raja) April 15, 2023





#RCBManagement

We can't see losing our own team , in our own stadium, by our own hands..

There is no point in sending AnujRawat as impact player.He is not even capable of showing of intent.

We all see how dangerously suyash played against CSK.Give him a chance. @CoachHesson #RCB — Pavan kalyan ♡ (@Cpk_Pavankalyan) April 15, 2023





Dhoop mai log Anuj Rawat ki batting dekh rahe unke liye metro free kardo bhai. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 15, 2023





RCB could have brought in Karn Sharma, who has bowled reasonably well in the tournament so far. His four overs of spin could have been more fruitful than Anuj’s slow innings. Karn Sharma has snared 5 wickets at a strike rate of only 12 in IPL 2023.

