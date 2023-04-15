Fans react to the use of Anuj Rawat as an impact substitute, after the batter makes only 15 runs off 22 balls

RCB had the option of using Karn Sharma as an impact substitute.
Anuj Rawat could manage to hit only one boundary in his tedious knock

Royal Challengers Bangalore used Anuj Rawat as an impact substitute after the fall of six wickets against Delhi Capitals. Mahipal Lomror, who played a decent knock of 26 runs while batting at No. 3, was left out to accommodate Anuj Rawat. This decision left the RCB fans and the viewers perplexed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a brisk start. Virat Kohli made a fine half-century, with other top-order batters chipping in crucial runs too. However, their innings were derailed after the DC bowlers took regular wickets. From 89/1 by the end of the 10th over, RCB slipped to 132/6 in the 14th over.

When Anuj Rawat arrived at the crease, RCB had already batted for 14.2 overs. They had Wanindu Hasaranga lined up next to bat, who is more than a handy batter. He can hit the ball long, as he had displayed several times earlier in his career.

Moreover, Wayne Parnell was slotted at No. 9 in the batting order, who is also not a mug with the willow. He had batted up in the order several times in his career while playing for his national team South Africa and in various T20 competitions.

Hence, the decision to include Rawat, with only 33 balls left, was baffling, to say the least. It’s not that Anuj is a power-hitter either, who can take on the pacers in the slog overs.

Anuj Rawat couldn’t get going at any point of his 22-balls innings. The southpaw could assemble only 15 runs at a mediocre strike rate of 68.18 against Delhi Capitals. He could manage to hit only one boundary in his tedious knock, which raised eyebrows further.

RCB could have brought in Karn Sharma, who has bowled reasonably well in the tournament so far. His four overs of spin could have been more fruitful than Anuj’s slow innings. Karn Sharma has snared 5 wickets at a strike rate of only 12 in IPL 2023.

