Final CSK IPL 2024 Squad: Full Chennai Super Kings Players List, Playing XI, Captain, Auction price and More

Live List of Players bought by CSK in IPL 2024 Auction - live updates including final price, purse remaining, slots left and more.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have undergone a significant reshuffle ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction, parting ways with some of their seasoned players to introduce fresh faces. Notable figures such as captain MS Dhoni, vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja and star all-rounder Mitchell Santner are among those retained.

However, the franchise bid farewell to players like Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius and Sisanda Magala, marking the end of their association with CSK. Additionally, the retirement of Ambati Rayudu has created an opportunity for a new Indian batter to join the CSK ranks. Let's see which players did the MS Dhoni-led franchise opt for ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

CSK Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

MS Dhoni (wk)(c) Ruturaj Gaikwad Devon Conway Deepak Chahar Tushar Deshpande Maheesh Theekshana Simranjeet Singh Matheesha Pathirana Prashant Solanki Mitchell Santner Rajvardhan Hangargekar Ravindra Jadeja Moeen Ali Shivam Dube Ajinkya Rahane Nishant Sindhu Shaik Rasheed Ajay Mandal Shaik Rasheed

Players Bought by CSK in IPL 2024 Auction - LIVE Updates:

Rachin Ravindra (INR 1.8cr)

Shardul Thakur (INR 4 cr)

Daryl Mitchell (INR 14 cr)

Sameer Rizvi (INR 8.4cr)

Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2 cr)

Avanish Rao (INR 20 lakhs)

Probable CSK Playing XI for IPL 2024:

If CSK bat first

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway

Ajinkya Rahane

Shivam Dube

Daryl Mitchell

Sameer Rizvi

MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

Deepak Chahar

Shardul Thakur

Maheesh Theekshana

Impact player: Matheesha Pathirana

If CSK bowl first

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Devon Conway

Shivam Dube

Daryl Mitchell

Sameer Rizvi

MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

Deepak Chahar

Shardul Thakur

Maheesh Theekshana

Matheesha Pathirana

Impact player: Ajinkya Rahane

CSK IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict

To be updated after the auction.

