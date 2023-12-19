Final KKR IPL 2024 Squad: Full Kolkata Knight Riders Players List, Playing XI, Captain, Auction price and More

KKR bought a total of 10 players in the IPL 2024 Auction, taking their overall squad size to 23, and Mitchell Starc's record-breaking acquisition of INR 24.75 crore was the highlight of their performance.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have secured the Indian Premier League (IPL) title twice but their last triumph came way back in 2014. In the last two seasons, the team finished at the seventh position, prompting a strategic overhaul by the management. Gautam Gambhir, the leader behind KKR's both the title-winning campaigns, has returned to the squad in the role of a mentor. The reset initiative commenced with a significant restructuring, involving the release of 12 players, among them notable names such as Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan, and Shardul Thakur.

Who will be the KKR Captain for IPL 2024?

After missing the entire previous season with an injury, Shreyas Iyer is back as the captain of KKR. Nitish Rana, who led them last season, has been appointed as his deputy. Also, Gautam Gambhir has joined KKR as their mentor.

KKR Retained Players’ List for IPL 2024:

Shreyas Iyer (c) Nitish Rana Rinku Singh Varun Chakravarty Venkatesh Iyer Sunil Narine Andre Russell Rahmanullah Gurbaz Harshit Rana Vaibhav Arora Suyash Sharma Jason Roy Anukul Roy

Purse Remaining: INR 2.35 crore

Slots Remaining: 2 (0 overseas)

Players Bought by KKR in IPL 2024 Auction:

KS Bharat - INR 50 Lakhs

Chetan Sakariya - INR 50 Lakhs

Mitchell Starc - INR 24.75 crore

Angkrish Raghuvanshi - INR 20 Lakhs

Ramandeep Singh - INR 20 lakhs

Sherfane Rutherford - INR 1.50 crore

Manish Pandey - INR 50 lakhs

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - INR 2 crore

Gus Atkinson - INR 1 crore

Sakib Hussain - INR 20 Lakhs

Probable KKR Playing XI for IPL 2024:

If KKR bowl first

Jason Roy

KS Bharat (wk)

Shreyas Iyer (c)

Nitish Rana

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Mitchell Starc

Harshit Rana

Suyash Sharma/Chetan Sakariya

Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Venkatesh Iyer

If KKR bat first

Jason Roy

KS Bharat (wk)

Shreyas Iyer (c)

Nitish Rana

Venkatesh Iyer

Rinku Singh

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Mitchell Starc

Harshit Rana

Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma/Chetan Sakariya

KKR IPL 2024 Squad Final Verdict

