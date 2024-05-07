'Hopefully he doesn't bounce back...' - Former Australian player on Rohit Sharma's form ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has lately not been in his best form and has managed to score only 37 runs in the past six outings for the team. Despite scoring a century against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the season, Rohit Sharma’s recent string of single digit scores and average below 15 have come under the radar as the Indian captain struggles to look for form.

Ahead of the upcoming global tournament, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma’s form will be a cause of concern for the BCCI and the team. Eyeing a redemption for their loss in the final match of ODI World Cup 2023 and knockout of T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit’s performance while opening the innings will be a key for the India team in the marquee event.

Michael Clarke Reflects on Rohit Sharma’s struggle for form in IPL 2024

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, the former Australian cricketer noted that Rohit Sharma has had a misfortune in the past few games for Mumbai Indians and a bit of fatigue after the consistent low scores might be one of the reasons for the Indian captain not being able to bounce back stronger.

"Rohit, being the wise judge of his own performances, will undoubtedly be disappointed, especially considering his strong start. In my view, he might be feeling a bit fatigued as well. A break to freshen up could do wonders for him, but as the Indian captain and a key player for Mumbai Indians, you're not getting a break. So, he's going to have to find form,” Clarke noted.

Michael Clarke recalled looking at Rohit Sharma practicing in the nets and discussed that he found the opening batter to be happy and in a great mood while not stressing much about his form. Considering the Indian captain’s record of destructive innings, the Australian cricketer joked of hoping for him to not come back in his form during the T20 World Cup 2024.

He added, “I saw him the other day before the last game batting in the nets when his back was a little bit stiff. He was in a great mood. He's happy, which is a really good sign. He doesn't seem to be struggling with his timing; it's just a matter of getting out. With someone like Rohit, it's only a matter of time before he finds his form again. Hopefully, he stresses less and focuses on his game because he's too talented to keep missing out. He's at his best when he's timing the ball, rather than trying to force it. He's a great player, and I have no doubt he'll bounce back soon. Let's just hope it's not at the World Cup again (said jokingly).”

Mumbai Indians recently registered a huge win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets, despite losing their top order batter Rohit Sharma at the score of 4. The team will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on 11th May in Kolkata.